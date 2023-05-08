Entertainment
The Complete List – The Hollywood Reporter
Cry VI was named Best Picture on Sunday Night at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which last-minute changed from live to pre-recorded due to the writers’ strike,
The film also won best fight for Courteney Cox (as Gale Weathers) and killer Ghostface, with the latter accepting both awards via pre-recorded video.
Accepting Best Picture, Ghostface joked that there was finally an answer to the question, “What’s your favorite horror movie?” – a reference to a classic line of dialogue from the franchise.
The last of us was also a big winner, taking home three awards including Best Show. Star Pedro Pascal was named Best Hero, while he and Bella Ramsey were also named Best Duo. stranger things won two awards.
The show took place amid the ongoing writers’ strike, which led host Drew Barrymore to drop out in a show of support for the striking scribes. (It will, however, host the 2024 edition of the Movie & TV Awards.) Although MTV originally planned to move forward with a live audience, the channel announced plans on Friday to switch to a pre-recorded event.
The news came shortly after the Writers Guild of America announced it had planned to picket the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the awards were to take place live. Friday night, the WGA canceled his intentions to demonstrate.
Barrymore ended up appearing in the pre-recorded opening segment – which featured her inserted into recent movies and TV series like The White Lotus And cocaine bear like his character Never been kissed, Josie Geller, finally getting her aforementioned kiss from the bear — plus other pre-recorded tunes. She was also named Best Host and accepted via pre-recorded video.
Among the winners were also Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who won best performance in a film and accepted from the cockpit of a fighter jet, just as he appeared at King Charles III’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Jenna Ortega won best performance in a show for Wednesday.
Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award, accepting via pre-recorded video and expressing her support for writers who are “fighting for the rights of artists around the world”. Pascal, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race and other winners also showed their support for the writers.
This year’s ceremony also featured two new categories: Best On-Screen Reality Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.
A full list of winners, which are voted on by fans, follows.
Best film
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
No
Cry VI (WINNER)
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
best show
stranger things
The last of us (WINNER)
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
yellow jackets
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
Austin Butler— Elvis
Florence Poug don’t worry darling
Keke Palmer — No
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise— Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
Best Performance in a Show
Place Aubrey — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci— yellow jackets
Jenna Ortega— Wednesday (WINNER)
Riley Keough— Daisy Jones and the Six
Sadie Sink — stranger things
Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building
best hero
Diego Luna Andor
Jenna Ortega— Wednesday
Paul Rudd— Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Peter Pascal — The last of us (WINNER)
Tom Cruise— Top Gun: Maverick
Best villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Harry Styles – don’t worry darling
Jamie Campbell Bower— stranger things
M3GAN- M3GAN
The bear – cocaine bear
best kiss
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux/Infected — The last of us
Harry Styles + David Dawson— my policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – External banks (WINNER)
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones and the Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only murders in the building
Best Comedy Performance
Adam Sandler- Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)
Dylan O’Brien – Not good
Jennifer Coolidge— shotgun wedding
Keke Palmer — No
Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary School
Revolutionary performance
Bad Bunny — High-speed train
Bella Ramsey— The last of us
Emma D’Arcy – Dragon House
Joseph Quinn— stranger things (WINNER)
Rachel Sennot— Body Body Body
best fight
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — High-speed train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Cry VI (WINNER)
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) against Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — stranger things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) against everyone — Wick jeans 4
Narkina Escape 5 — Andor
Most Scared Performance
Jennifer Coolidge— The White Lotus (WINNER)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson— cocaine bear
Justin Long— Barbaric
Rachel Sennot— Body Body Body
bacon sauces – Smile
Best Duo
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The last of us (WINNER)
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Granno — The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller— Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
External banks
stranger things (WINNER)
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best song
Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Cry VI)
Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – “I’m not worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift — “Caroline” (Where the Crawdads sing) (WINNER)
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians (WINNER)
Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
All Star Shore
Big brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)
The Challenge: United States
Traitors
best host
Drew Barrymore- The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)
Joel Madden — ink master
Nick Canon— The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson— The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best On-Screen Reality Team
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker— The Challenge: Ride or Die
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Face — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
half time
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: my mind and me (WINNER)
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
Best Musical Moment
Daisy Jones and the Six: “Look at us now (honeycomb)”
don’t worry darling: Jack’s tap
Elvis: “To worry”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (bachelorette party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Mathilde the musical: “Rebellious children”
purple hearts: “Come home” (WINNER)
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Lawyer: “Body”
SNL: “Big boys”
stranger things: “Run up that hill”
The last of us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank play the piano)
The School of Good and Evil: “You should see me in a crown”
The summer when I became pretty: “This Love (Taylor Version)”
Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”
Young Royals: “Simon’s song”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/mtv-movie-tv-awards-2023-winners-list-1235479868/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Complete List – The Hollywood Reporter
- Spiders Draw #2 Virginia in First Round NCAA Tournament
- Google Pixel Fold release date confirmed
- Coronation concert: Prince William ‘so proud’ of King Charles – BBC News
- Berkeley study shows deep sleep reduces memory loss in Alzheimer’s
- Former US President Donald Trump will not testify in New York rape and libel trial
- As ASEAN President, Jokowi calls for strengthening international QRIS
- Nacho Vidal, what happened to the porn actor who was the protagonist of so many scandals?
- Missing French Open by Nadal would be cruel to the sport – Federer
- Katy Perry Wows Coronation Concert Viewers With Iconic Gold Dress: One and a Half Dress
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Cycle industry invests heavily in innovation in eco-friendly commuting Climate change global climate crisis India 2047 ABP Live Exclusive