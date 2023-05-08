The Complete List – The Hollywood Reporter

Cry VI was named Best Picture on Sunday Night at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which last-minute changed from live to pre-recorded due to the writers’ strike,

The film also won best fight for Courteney Cox (as Gale Weathers) and killer Ghostface, with the latter accepting both awards via pre-recorded video.

Accepting Best Picture, Ghostface joked that there was finally an answer to the question, “What’s your favorite horror movie?” – a reference to a classic line of dialogue from the franchise.

The last of us was also a big winner, taking home three awards including Best Show. Star Pedro Pascal was named Best Hero, while he and Bella Ramsey were also named Best Duo. stranger things won two awards.

The show took place amid the ongoing writers’ strike, which led host Drew Barrymore to drop out in a show of support for the striking scribes. (It will, however, host the 2024 edition of the Movie & TV Awards.) Although MTV originally planned to move forward with a live audience, the channel announced plans on Friday to switch to a pre-recorded event.

The news came shortly after the Writers Guild of America announced it had planned to picket the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the awards were to take place live. Friday night, the WGA canceled his intentions to demonstrate.

Barrymore ended up appearing in the pre-recorded opening segment – ​​which featured her inserted into recent movies and TV series like The White Lotus And cocaine bear like his character Never been kissed, Josie Geller, finally getting her aforementioned kiss from the bear — plus other pre-recorded tunes. She was also named Best Host and accepted via pre-recorded video.

Among the winners were also Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who won best performance in a film and accepted from the cockpit of a fighter jet, just as he appeared at King Charles III’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Jenna Ortega won best performance in a show for Wednesday.

Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award, accepting via pre-recorded video and expressing her support for writers who are “fighting for the rights of artists around the world”. Pascal, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race and other winners also showed their support for the writers.

This year’s ceremony also featured two new categories: Best On-Screen Reality Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

A full list of winners, which are voted on by fans, follows.

Best film

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

No

Cry VI (WINNER)

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

best show

stranger things

The last of us (WINNER)

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

yellow jackets

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler— Elvis

Florence Poug don’t worry darling

Keke Palmer — No

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise— Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Best Performance in a Show

Place Aubrey — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci— yellow jackets

Jenna Ortega— Wednesday (WINNER)

Riley Keough— Daisy Jones and the Six

Sadie Sink — stranger things

Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building

best hero

Diego Luna Andor

Jenna Ortega— Wednesday

Paul Rudd— Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Peter Pascal — The last of us (WINNER)

Tom Cruise— Top Gun: Maverick

Best villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)

Harry Styles – don’t worry darling

Jamie Campbell Bower— stranger things

M3GAN- M3GAN

The bear – cocaine bear

best kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux/Infected — The last of us

Harry Styles + David Dawson— my policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – External banks (WINNER)

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones and the Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only murders in the building

Best Comedy Performance

Adam Sandler- Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)

Dylan O’Brien – Not good

Jennifer Coolidge— shotgun wedding

Keke Palmer — No

Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary School

Revolutionary performance

Bad Bunny — High-speed train

Bella Ramsey— The last of us

Emma D’Arcy – Dragon House

Joseph Quinn— stranger things (WINNER)

Rachel Sennot— Body Body Body

best fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — High-speed train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Cry VI (WINNER)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) against Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — stranger things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) against everyone — Wick jeans 4

Narkina Escape 5 — Andor

Most Scared Performance

Jennifer Coolidge— The White Lotus (WINNER)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson— cocaine bear

Justin Long— Barbaric

Rachel Sennot— Body Body Body

bacon sauces – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The last of us (WINNER)

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Granno — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller— Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

External banks

stranger things (WINNER)

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Cry VI)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – “I’m not worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — “Caroline” (Where the Crawdads sing) (WINNER)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (WINNER)

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All Star Shore

Big brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)

The Challenge: United States

Traitors

best host

Drew Barrymore- The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)

Joel Madden — ink master

Nick Canon— The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson— The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best On-Screen Reality Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker— The Challenge: Ride or Die

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Face — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

half time

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: my mind and me (WINNER)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones and the Six: “Look at us now (honeycomb)”

don’t worry darling: Jack’s tap

Elvis: “To worry”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (bachelorette party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Mathilde the musical: “Rebellious children”

purple hearts: “Come home” (WINNER)

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Lawyer: “Body”

SNL: “Big boys”

stranger things: “Run up that hill”

The last of us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank play the piano)

The School of Good and Evil: “You should see me in a crown”

The summer when I became pretty: “This Love (Taylor Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s song”