



Artwork by Danny O’Grady The final film in the Guardians trilogy is the final full-body portrayal of the alien misfit group that first appeared in 2014.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” isn’t just the end of the road for Marvel’s favorite group of alien misfits. It’s also James Gunn’s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final installment in the trilogy, which hit theaters worldwide on Friday, marks Gunn’s departure from Marvel as he moves on to lead DC Studios with producer Peter Safran. In the trio, Gunn introduces audiences to the jovial banter and ensemble dynamic that Marvel is known for while bringing a darker edge that has distinguished DC stories in the past. Luckily for Gunn – and for viewers – Marvel granted him the leeway to put his mark on all three “Guardians” entries, and it paid off. Gunn’s beloved troupe of eclectic Guardians shunned the relentless turnover of the MCU content machine that chewed up other franchises like “Ant-Man” and “Thor” and led to disappointing sequels. Picking up where the jolly “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” left off, the film establishes a somber tone from the first frame, acknowledging the film’s bittersweet sentiment for both cast and Marvel fans. The plot is then kicked off by a golden Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a nearly indestructible newcomer to the MCU who quickly proves himself to be the human weapon of the ruthless High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). As usual, the Guardians traverse bizarre and confusing worlds such as a strange “counter-earth” and a flesh-like headquarters to help save their friend, cracking jokes along the way. Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) dark backstory unfolds simultaneously through flashbacks scattered throughout the film. While Poulter’s performance as the shallow supporting character lands flat, Iwuji offers audiences one of the most compelling antagonists Marvel fans have seen in years. While Jonathan Majors’ ‘Kang the Conqueror’, designed to be the preeminent villain of Marvel’s new phase of content, is unnecessarily complex in ‘Loki’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, Iwuji is simple and chilling. . It also helps that the film’s protagonists give some of their best performances yet. Zoe Saldaña puts a new, sharper spin on her portrayal of Gamora, Karen Gillan reliably delivers Nebula’s dry humor, and Pom Klementieff gets a well-deserved starring role as Mantis. Rounding out the cast is an enjoyable appearance from Nathan Fillion, who fits right into the universe Gunn has built and provides some of the film’s strongest punchlines. While Cooper’s voice acting is strong in flashbacks, Gunn’s blunt approach to Rocket’s origin story – coupled with bumpy and unnatural transitions – hampers the flow of the film and lends itself more to pity than to empathy, a challenge Linda Cardellini’s second MCU character, the sentient otter Lylla, is unable to save. While Gunn’s vision is clear, he ultimately fails to deliver the dark humor that Tim Miller achieved in 2016’s “Deadpool.” While the film suffers from the same extended runtime as other recent films, the film’s main plot gives the band the send off it deserves. Thankfully, Gunn resists the temptation to continue the larger arc of MCU history and allows the Guardians to tackle their personal battles without distracting cameos from the other Avengers. It also discards the now-tired multiverse trope for a simpler battle-centric plot. With an ending that had many in the theater heartbreaking, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is able to overcome its difficulties to complete one of Marvel’s strongest franchises. It remains to be seen if Gunn can achieve the same delicate balance of humor, sentiment, and sadness with his new DC Universe. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jacob_wendler Related stories: — Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is an emotionally resonant triumph — Reel Thoughts: Marvel’s Shang-Chi Movie Loses Familiarity and Achieves Shine — Reel Thoughts: ‘WandaVision’ Innovates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

