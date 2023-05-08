Filmmaker claims Kareena Kapoor ignored Marathi actor despite working with her | Bollywood

Filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar, best known for making films in Marathi, has accused Kareena Kapoor Khan of ignoring fans, and even a co-star. He cited an incident that happened eight years ago when he was traveling with his Marathi troupe and saw Kareena at the airport. In his lengthy social media note, Mahesh also mentioned that even Radhika Apte doesn’t like giving autographs, adding that stars mingle with their fans only to promote their movies and shows. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor waves to fan who says ek baar hath lagane do) Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mahesh wrote: Recently I watched an interview with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who recounted an incident while returning from London to India. He said Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor sat in front of him and he greeted people who approached him but ignored any fans who wanted to interact with her, disrespecting their emotions. The incident upset Murthy greatly. What is such arrogance for?

Eight years ago, we were waiting in the check-in line at the airport when I noticed Kareena standing next to one of the actresses on our show. She went to see Kareena Kapoor and greeted her. She wanted to click a photo with Kareena but the Bollywood star ignored her, leaving her upset. She had even worked in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known films, the actress didn’t bother to turn around to look at her.

He added: These celebrities have no problem interacting with fans while promoting their OTT shows or movies, but can’t show decency otherwise. Radhika Apte had said that she doesn’t like giving autographs and clicking selfies with people. But a few days ago while promoting her film in Hindi, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers.

Mahesh has directed films such as Ghar Grihasti, Ladi Godi, Chalta Hai Yaar, One Room Kitchen, Gaon Tasa Changala and Hawahawai. Her post comes at a time when the internet is backing Kareena for simply waving at a fan who wanted to touch her. She and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan went out for a dinner in Mumbai where a fan wanted to touch her hand. Kareena smiled and greeted her, but politely declined the request.

Kareena currently has a long list of movies in the works. These include Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh’s respective films and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.