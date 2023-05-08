The famous Vanderpump Rules restaurant in West Hollywood will close





After almost 10 years in business, Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant in West Hollywood will close its doors in July. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the Pump Restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and that we will be closing its doors on July 5 after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” the restaurant wrote in a statement this week. posted on social media. . The Vanderpump Rules restaurant cited ‘unsustainable’ rent increases prompted by its landlord as the reason for its closure, but promised to stay open through Pride month in June for ‘one last hurray’. Since its opening in 2014 at the corner of Robertson and Santa Monica boulevards, the restaurant, bar and lounge is known less for its Mediterranean, Italian menu and more for its Instagramable aesthetic. The restaurant has a garden with olive trees, decorated with ornate light fixtures. Before it opened, Vanderpump said she “wanted to create a garden that makes you feel like you’re in paradise, like in France. Representatives for Vanderpump and Caesars Entertainment did not immediately respond to LA Times requests for comment. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/Document The cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, left to right: Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Katie Maloney. The restaurant was also widely known as a filming location for the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show, which the former Housewife Vanderpump star helped produce, features restaurant staff. In recent months, the show has been rocked by revelations of an infidelity scandal between two stars of the series, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Both Sandoval and Leviss originally worked at Vanderpump’s other West Hollywood restaurant, Sur, which is still in operation. Sandoval then helped open TomTom, another West Hollywood restaurant, with Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz, also a star on the show. Vanderpump has closed its restaurant in Beverly Hills Villa Blanca in July 2020 amid pandemic shutdowns. When Villa Blanca closed, Vanderpump blamed the location owner. As with much of the restaurant industry, the Covid-19 pandemic also played a role in the restaurant’s closure. “If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease didn’t end, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with the coronavirus, the situation was out of our control,” Vanderpump said. the daily mail in 2020. Vanderpump had been in negotiations with property owner Pump for a new 10-year lease before deciding to close due to rent increases. “While we loved our time operating Pump, taking another 10-year lease with a huge rent increase from the landlords, is not something we are willing to commit to,” the Pump statement continued. . “After successfully running more than 37 properties for many years, this type of rent is untenable.” Vanderpump compensates for the closure, however. This week’s statement also announced that two more restaurants with Caesars Entertainment will open “in the coming year,” but did not specify where they would be located. – Los Angeles Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/tv-radio/131974825/famous-vanderpump-rules-restaurant-in-west-hollywood-to-close The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos