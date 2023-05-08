Star student: Natalie aspires to become an actress and a lawyer





DOYLESTOWN, PA Star Students can be found in classrooms, on concert and theater stages and in lecterns of debate, and in the community doing good things to improve the lives of all of us.

At Patch, we launched an initiative to help recognize star students and strived to tell the stories of these exceptional children to their neighbors. This submission is from Lisa who nominated Natalie from Doylestown

Home State of Star Local Students Pennsylvania

How do you know the star local student? proud mom

Why do you think the featured local student should be recognized? Natalie is in grade 6 at Mill Creek Elementary School. Academically, Natalie has to work harder than many children. Math concepts, in particular, don’t come easy to her, and she’s improved her grade dramatically through hard work and smaller classes where her teacher tells me she’s become a leader. Natalie is always ready to help her classmates with their work and shows a positive attitude in class. Natalie is also a peer counselor for students.

At home, Natalie is the second eldest of five siblings. She has an older sister and her younger siblings are triplets. Natalie shares a special bond with her younger brother, Demetrios, who is non-verbal with autism. She is the apple of his eye and her presence always makes him happy. Natalie has a particular interest in theater and has previously acted in her school play and is also involved with a local theater company. Natalie aspires to become an actress and a lawyer. What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star local student? Nathalie has a heart of gold. She stands up for her beliefs and when she sees someone being harassed or bullied, she stands up for them. Congratulations on your accomplishments and best wishes for the future, Natalie!

