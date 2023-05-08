Ed Sheeran performs at a free pop-up show in West Hollywood

Ed Sheeran thrilled fans in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday as he performed a free show.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter – who dismissed a copyright claim last week – sang his famous music on top of a bright red StarLine City Sightseeing bus.

The Halifax, UK-born star was dressed as usual, donning a white crew-neck t-shirt.

The redhead crooner showed off his tattooed arms in the look, adding a pair of faded black pants.

After reaching the makeshift stage, Sheeran took time to wave and pose for photos with cheering attendees.

Ed, who is responsible for catchy hits like Shape Of You and Thinking Out Loud, was equipped with a guitar as he sang along.

The musician’s long fiery mop was slightly tousled and tousled as it blew in the breeze.

Saturday was the day the musical artist had taken to social media to alert his local fans to the upcoming performance.

He wrote in his Instagram Story, ‘LA pop up. I got the address wrong. 8483 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069. Meet around 11:30 a.m.

He then followed up the next day with another message that read: ‘8483 Melrose. THE pop up, see you there this morning.

‘I have a different vehicle for more fun. RIP the Volvo.

The artist also shared several posts on his Instagram grid, one of them reflecting the mourning of his late friend Jamal Edwards.

Sharing a video, he wrote: ‘Subtracting Sundays – Life goes on – What I find so difficult is just that life picks up so quickly after losing a loved one.

The caption continued, “Days appear, weeks pass and everyone gets in on it.

“But I want the world to stop spinning and everyone to notice. Love is so easy to fall, with friends or partners it’s easy.

“But when it’s going, it’s so hard to deal with. So it’s easy, difficult. But in the end, life goes on.

It comes after he recently announced he is making an album about grief and depression, sharing that his new record is his most “uncomfortable” yet.

The singer sat down with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show ahead of releasing his new album Subtract on Friday.

Ed said he expressed his feelings in his footsteps after what had been a ‘horrible’ time in his life which saw the death of Edwards and his wife Cherry being diagnosed with cancer, among other things.

The star also admitted he’s been crying “every day” since Jamal’s passing, saying he thinks it’s the most “respectful” way to feel for someone he’s lost.

While creating the Subtract album, he said to Zane, “I sent this record to the record company, and they said, ‘Is this a breakup album?’ And it’s not It’s an album about grief and depression and all that.

Also last week, Sheeran was cleared of allegations that his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud snatched Marvin Gayes Lets Get it On in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

He previously threatened to quit the music industry if found guilty of stealing Gaye’s classic love ballad.

Sheeran, who flatly denied the accusation that his hit had stolen fundamental musical elements from Marvin’s song, had faced a lawsuit from the heirs of the song’s co-writer, Ed Townsend.

But he heard a verdict he was clear on Thursday after a jury of three men and four women deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their decision.