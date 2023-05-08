Entertainment
Tinder is NOT a dating app – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
It’s the new Pokemon Go, you gotta match them all
At the University of Massachusetts, a large portion of the student body is on Tinder. The app basically allowed students to say goodbye to meet organically. Some people join to meet people or create a relationship. Some join just for the connections. But a majority join the app as a mere means of entertainment.
Creating your profile is an event in itself. What self-obsessed person wouldn’t love compiling the best photos of themselves? It’s like creating a character profile in video games. You can choose the hairstyles and outfits you have worn, even if it is not realistic for your daily look. Not to mention all the editing that needs to take place before the photos are uploaded. It’s likely that students who have Tinder on their phone also have some sort of Facetune or Editing app.
Adding your interests is another fun aspect of the app. Listing interests like ice cream or kayaking clearly gives the best idea of who you are, right? You should add only the most important things on Tinder. It keeps the balayage clear and concise!
On Tinder, you become the best version of yourself. Or the version of yourself you want to be. For many, that means not looking or acting like yourself.
Once the profiles are created and the students swiped, the app is essentially nothing more than a game of hot or not. The repetitive swiping and glorified feeling a user gets when the You matched! the screen appears is addictive. A lot of guys check their Tinder profiles as often as they check Clash of Clans, which is definitely a problem.
As superficial as it sounds, many Tinder users simply use the app to gather collections of the hottest people on UMass.
The first photo is always the most important, so men should avoid posting just one photo of their pup. Although it’s cute, it’s not the type of entertainment that many girls are looking for.
Junior Lon Lee, a frequent Tinder user, said her friends often play Tinder roulette. It’s the worst feeling when we accidentally swipe left on an attractive guy, Lee said.
Often many friends within the same group end up corresponding with the same people. It’s hard to prevent, but it made students realize that Tinder is similar to Pokmon Go. You have to catch them all!
Brunettes, blondes, and redheads all have different stats, as do different Pokmon. Brunettes are the cutest, blondes have matched with almost everyone on the app, and redheads are lucky to have a match at all.
If a college student comes across a Tinder match, they’re often shaken when they realize their supposed 6-foot-2 match is actually 5-foot-9. No man is ever honest about his height on his profile. To all the big girls, stay safe. It’s unclear what else people on Tinder lie about.
Tinder is no longer a good place to meet others and maybe start a meaningful relationship with them. It’s nothing more than a glorified video game. To anyone who uses the app or is thinking of downloading it, be sure not to get played.
Julia Bragg can be reached at [email protected]
