Ranbir highlights the influence of Western culture in Bollywood!

Job : by

Handsome Bollywood hero Ranbir Kapoor made his debut 16 years ago and he is known for his charming looks covered with phenomenal acting talent. His love stories are a treat to watch and the star hero who became a father last year has spoken of the strong influence Western culture has had on the Hindi film industry over the past 20 years.

He said, “I think what the Hindi film industry lacks is really knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, 15 or 20 years the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films, by remakes. He says the film industry needs new talent and new minds in order to deliver new content.

Despite being from the biggest family in Bollywood, Ranbir is never criticized or criticized on the internet for being a product of nepotism. His amazing performances in films like ‘Rockstar’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others are huge examples of this. Speaking of new talent, he said, “There are very few actors and actresses, and they don’t give an opportunity to new people, like new directors, new minds. I think it’s very important to give them (an opportunity) because that’s where the change happens. This is when new minds come in and new stories are told, so hopefully that will happen.

After the blockbuster ‘Sanju’ in 2018, Ranbir hit the big screen with ‘Shershaah’ which was a big flop. His next movie “Brahmastra” has hit around 250 crores and the second part is in the works right now. His latest release “Tu Jhooti Main Makkar” is a romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan. It collected over 150 crores and turned out to be the 2nd highest collected film in Bollywood this year. Ranbir Kapoor is currently starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ which will be released in August.