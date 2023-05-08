KELLY’S KORNER: You know you’re getting old if you remember…





The late, great George Capron of the famous radio station WBRV often gave me lists of things he knew I would like and might even become a newspaper column. He and I especially loved lists that brought back memories and had titles like “You know you’re getting old if you remember when…” In honor of George, I offer the following: “You know you’re getting old if you remember…” When Elvis was the hottest singer in the country. I first saw him on The Ed Sullivan Show. His first time on the show, they only showed Elvis from the waist down because his gyrations were so controversial. Elvis was scheduled to perform at the Utica Memorial Auditorium on August 19, 1977, but died three days prior. And when the Beatles’ first American appearance was also on Ed Sullivan’s show. When you could smoke at work or pretty much anywhere else. Newspaper editors were heavy cigarette smokers at the time. And when these cigarettes cost about 30 cents a pack. When you carried a transistor radio with a retractable antenna. The radio was large and had a handle on top. And when many of these radios were made at General Electric’s radio receiver factory on Bleecker Street in Utica, at the corner of Culver Avenue. In fact, there was a time when Utica was known as the transistor radio capital of the world due to the number of radios made in this factory. When newspaper comics featured Dick Tracy, Steve Canyon, Li’l Abner, Blondie and Terry and the Pirates. There was nothing political in the comics, just entertainment, especially on Sundays When newspaper photographers used cameras with flashes. It wasn’t a big event unless flashes went off. And when real big events had spotlights outside to draw attention to what was going on. When Oneida County had a local airline named Mohawk Airlines and Mohawk was headquartered at the old Oneida County Airport in Oriskany. Mohawk began flying slow and noisy but reliable DC-3s and Convair 440s. When Annette Funicello was an original Disney Mouseketeer. When she was growing up, she starred with Frankie Avalon in many beach movies, including “Beach Party” and “Beach Blanket Bingo.” She was born in Utica and moved to California at a young age. And when Annette had hit songs including “Tall Paul” and “Pineapple Princess”. When “American Bandstand” was a nationally acclaimed show and the host was Dick Clark, who started on WKTV, then Channel 13 and worked with the likes of Jerry Fiore, Lyle Bosley, Joe Roser and Jack Fredericks . And when Hank Brown was on radio and also hosted WKTV’s Twist-A-Rama, which featured bands like Andy and the Classics, Willie and the New Yorkers, and Eric and the Chessmen. When your milk was delivered to your door by a man dressed all in white. Many houses had small openings in which the milkman removed the voids and placed the new milk. When Saturday afternoons were spent at the movies and 25 cents got you two feature films, a cartoon and a newsreel. But under no circumstances were you allowed to bring a soda back to your seat. When ordinary leather shoes weren’t allowed in the school gymnasium. Sneakers, including Keds, PF Flyers or Converse, had to be worn. And when, as part of a gym class, the boys had to run their hands over ropes attached to the ceiling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/kellys-korner-you-know-you-are-getting-old-if-you-remember,178671

