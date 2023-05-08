Bollywood actresses and their degrees

Have you ever wondered what’s behind the glamorous facade of your favorite Indian actors? Do you think they were all born to dazzle on the big screen? Well, think again! Prepare to be amazed as you discover the educational backgrounds of some of Bollywood’s hottest stars. From cheesy pursuits to scholarly accomplishments, these actors prove that smarts and good looks go hand in hand. Let’s dive into the intriguing academic journeys of Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Sarah Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar!

Alia Bhatt: from the big screen to stellar notes!

You might assume Alia Bhatt’s talent is limited to acting, but this young diva is more than just a pretty face. Did you know that Alia continued her studies at the prestigious Jamnabai Narsee school in Mumbai? Her dedication to both academics and acting proves that she is a true star in every sense of the word!

Ananya Pandey: beauty with brains blossoming in college!

While Ananya Pandey’s star power is undeniable, did you know that she is currently pursuing higher education alongside her acting career? This talented actress balances the glitz and glamor of Bollywood with her studies at the University of Southern California. Talk about multitasking!

Sarah Ali Khan: from Cambridge to the camera!

Prepare to be blown away as we reveal the academic journey of Sarah Ali Khan. This gorgeous actress attended Columbia University in New York, majoring in history and political science. Sarah proves that intelligence is the perfect accessory to her incredible acting skills.

Janhvi Kapoor: studious beginnings before fame!

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi, may have Bollywood royalty in her blood, but she also has a strong academic background. Before making her mark in the industry, Janhvi studied at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, honing her craft and shaping her future.

Kriti Sanon: Designing a path to success!

Who says you can’t have Bollywood beauty, smarts and fame all at the same time? Kriti Sanon, known for her stunning looks and outstanding performance, holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering. It proves that equations and emotions can go hand in hand!

Tara Sutaria: The melodious muse with a musical education!

Tara Sutaria, known for her soulful voice and haunting performances, has a solid background in music. This multi-talented actress has received professional training in classical ballet, modern dance, and vocal music, making her a true triple threat in the entertainment industry.

Kiara Advani: beauty, intelligence and business acumen!

Kiara Advani isn’t just a pretty face; She’s also a smart entrepreneur! Kiara holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. With her acting prowess and business savvy, she is a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone: A Scholar’s Journey to Big Screen Stardom!

Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, first pursued a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University. His academic background demonstrates that intelligence and talent can form an unbeatable combination.

Katrina Kaif: dancing her way to success!

Known for her stunning dance moves and mesmerizing screen presence, Katrina Kaif has a background that might surprise you. Born in Hong Kong and raised in several countries, Katrina was homeschooled by her mother, who provided her with a comprehensive education. Although she did not pursue higher education in the traditional sense, her dedication to learning and adapting to different cultures has undoubtedly contributed to her success in the film industry.

Bhumi Pednekar: from academics to theatre, a journey of passion!

Before gracing the big screen with his powerful performances, Bhumi Pednekar excelled in his academic pursuits. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University and served as assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films before making her acting debut. Bhumi’s dedication and passion for her craft is evident in every role she takes on.

Sunny Leone: from sensational star to knowledgeable scholar!

Sunny Leone’s journey to Bollywood may have taken some unconventional twists, but her academic journey is nothing short of impressive. Before entering the entertainment world, Sunny earned a degree in pediatrics and worked in a German bakery. His intelligence and business acumen played a crucial role in shaping his successful career in the film industry.

Taapsee Pannu: an actress with a scientific tendency!

Taapsee Pannu, known for her versatile acting skills and bold choices, has a surprising background. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. Taapsee’s ability to balance her analytical mind with her creative instincts has made her one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses.

Swara Bhaskar: an intellectual powerhouse in the film industry!

Swara Bhaskar, known for her outspokenness and hard-hitting performances, is an intellectual powerhouse in the film industry. She holds a BA in English Literature from the University of Delhi and an MA in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Swara’s upbringing has undoubtedly shaped her outlook and given her a unique voice both on and off screen.

These Indian actors have proven that a stellar education can go hand in hand with a successful career in the glitzy world of Bollywood. From Ivy League colleges to engineering degrees, their backgrounds are as diverse and compelling as their on-screen performances. So the next time you see your favorite actor in a glamorous avatar, remember there’s more to it than meets the eye. Beauty, intelligence and talent, they have it all!