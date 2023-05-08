Kerala history removed from Tamil Nadu theaters | Bollywood

The Kerala story, which was mired in controversies even before its release, is no longer showing in theaters in Tamil Nadu. The film was released in very few cinemas but is now not available for reservation in any cinema in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story sparked a huge political row with many calling it a propaganda film. Read also: Vivek Agnihotri Warns Kerala Story Crew Will Receive Unimaginable Hatred & Feel Suffocated: Your Lives Won’t Be The Same Adah Sharma in an image from The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer came under fire as it previously claimed that 32,000 girls in the state disappeared and then joined the ISIS terror group. The Kerala High Court had noted on Friday that the producers had issued a disclaimer with the film which specifically says that the film has been fictionalized and is a dramatized version of events and that the film does not claim accuracy or facts of historical events.

Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association President M Subramaniam confirmed the news that the few multiplexes that had shown the film had decided to pull it. He told PTI, The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-Indian groups, mostly PVRs. Local multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it had no popular stars. In Coimbatore, for example, there have so far been two shows – a Friday and a Saturday. Even those didn’t go well. Given that, theaters decided it wasn’t worth the threat of protests and the like.

Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, who previously said he plans to watch the film on Sunday, tweeted on Sunday, “#Multiplexes stop screening of controversial #TheKeralaStory from today (Sunday) all over the world. #TamilNadu!They cited potential law and order issues and lack of reception from the general public as reasons for the move!

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about The Kerala Story on Sunday.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) of Tamil Nadu led by actor and director Seeman had organized a protest against the release of The Kerala Story in Chennai. Seeman said that if the film was shown in cinemas despite the protests, they would smash screens and theaters.

However, the film’s first two-day collections looked decent. According to figures shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film debuted in 8 crore Friday and upgraded to 11.22 crores on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)