Streaming Has Broke the Career Ladder, According to Striking Hollywood Writers
LOS ANGELES, May 8 (Reuters) – Ronald D. Moore began his television writing career in 1989 in a junior-level role on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ before rising through the ranks to produce hits such as ‘ Battlestar Galactica” and “Outlander”.
That path to success is hard to find in today’s Hollywood, say Moore and other writers, and it’s one of the reasons the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called a strike. which began May 2 and shut down television late at night and threatens to undermine the crucial fall TV season.
“If I started today, it would be a much tougher business than when I started my career,” Moore, 58, said while picketing Comcast Corp’s Universal Studios (CMCSA.O) at Burbank, California.
How to train and support a new generation of writers is a sticking point in contract negotiations between the WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television writers, and major Hollywood studios. Both sides agree that the changes brought about by the TV streaming revolution have reduced the opportunities to work on sets and see first-hand how TV is made.
Ten years ago, when TV shows dominated television, seasons typically lasted 22 episodes. After one or two were written, filming would begin and the writing staff would travel to set to help with rewrites and production. Eventually, they could work their way up to directing their own series.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and other streaming services have started creating shorter series in “mini-rooms” with fewer writers. For a streaming show, 10-12 episodes are written at once and many writers are fired before filming begins.
While reducing their potential compensation, this system also “limits the level of experience of these writers,” said John August, a member of the WGA’s negotiating team. “They’re not going to learn how to put on a show.”
COLLABORATION WITH STAKEHOLDERS
Writers often rework scripts during production, for a variety of reasons. An outdoor stage, for example, could be moved indoors due to bad weather, requiring changes, said “Boardwalk Empire” writer Cristine Chambers. Stakeholder contributions may lead to revisions.
“Having the ability to talk to actors changes the script,” Chambers said. “Suddenly I see something from the (actor’s) perspective. It’s a collaboration.”
Hollywood studios offered to help early career scribes. They suggested that a showrunner identify an up-and-coming writer to bring to the set, similar to a Directors Guild of America program, according to a source with knowledge of the talks. The young writer would receive an allowance.
The WGA, however, seeks to require at least six television writers per series, with half of them employed throughout production. For studios, this requirement is impractical and could result in writers being paid for months while they wait to start filming.
“These proposals require the employment of writers whether or not they are needed for the creative process,” said the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group negotiating on behalf of the Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N), Universal, Netflix and other studios.
“This is really a hiring quota incompatible with the creative nature of our industry,” AMPTP added.
Studios have offered pay raises and residual payments to address complaints that writers work more and earn less, and that compensation isn’t high enough for many writers to earn a living wage in New York and Los Angeles. Angeles.
The WGA is asking for bigger pay raises than the studios are offering and rewards for more experienced writers.
Today, half of all writers work at minimum wage levels, the WGA said. “Corporations have turned the ladder of economic success for writers into a stepladder,” said Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA’s bargaining committee.
On the picket lines, aspiring writers such as Carrie Smith, 25, joined WGA members, hoping to help the Guild strike a deal with better terms to help them build a career .
“I want to be part of the fight for a better future,” Smith said while holding a “Writers Guild of America On Strike” sign. “You can’t climb a broken ladder.”
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Diane Craft
