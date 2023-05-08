‘Tom Jones’ Recap: Episode 2

Tom Jones airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and is available for streaming; WTTW Passport members can stream the entire series. Recap the previous episode.

Follow your favorite dramas and mysteries by signing up to our newsletter, Dramalogue.

Sophia is rich, Tom is poor and he is a bastard. They can never be together. Instead, Sophia is to marry someone wealthy – someone like William Blifil, although she suspects he dislikes Sophia but rather hates Tom. What better way to antagonize an enemy than by marrying his love?

Tom appeals to Allworthy to stop the wedding because Tom and Sophia love each other, but the magistrate says the decision has already been made. Sophia offered her consent.

No, she didn’t. But Squire Western crushes his objections. He obviously doesn’t pay much attention to it, as he tells Tom to “make some sense of it” with Sophia about the wedding – and Tom takes the opportunity to confess his love for Sophia more. She asks him for a single kiss – just as Western storms back into the house, having heard from Aunt Western and Blifil that Tom and Sophia are in love. They are caught with red lips in each other’s embrace.

Sophia is locked in her room, while Squire Western and Blifil go straight to Allworthy to tell him what they witnessed. Allworthy asks William if he will still take Sophia, despite her indiscretion, and, after much consideration, he says yes – on condition that they get married as soon as possible.

Allworthy tells Blifil he was right about Tom: the boy doesn’t go by his adoptive father’s name, not being entirely trustworthy. Allworthy’s sister, Bridget, asks Tom for one more chance, but Allworthy kicks Tom out of his house with a large wad of cash, telling the boy he never wants to see him again. Tom objects to the money, but Allworthy insists.

Luckily Tom wasn’t too interested in the money: he immediately loses it, dropping it from his bag as he leaves for London. Black George, his old friend, sees him fall and takes the money for him after Tom explains to him that he won’t send the letter he was writing to Sophia, because there is no future for him. them.

Sophia has more faith, perhaps misplaced. Tom wouldn’t have left without a word if he loved her, she told her maid, Honor; but she also still thinks Tom is an angel. She decides to run away from her grandfather’s house before her wedding and convinces Honor, who loves the city, to do so by telling her that they will go to London, where Sophia has two wealthy aunts. With extra dresses in tow—all of her “worldly wealth”—Honor drives off with Sophia into the night. Black George sees them leaving and tells Sophia that Tom is also heading for London.

At a dark inn along the way, Tom meets the bloated Sgt. Major Patrick Fitzpatrick. The two men, both wanderers, get drunk together, but the quick friendship turns into a fight when Fitz insults Sophia. Fitz smashes a chair over Tom’s head, knocking him out.

The only other guest, a barber, tends to Tom’s wounds when he wakes up. Fitz is gone, don’t worry, he’ll be back. The barber, having heard Tom’s name, says that the boy should be his worst enemy, but instead he will befriend him. Benjamin Partridge was once a teacher – the same teacher that Tom’s mother, Jenny, lived with when she gave birth to Tom. Everyone assumed Partridge was the father, though he insists he isn’t – nonetheless, he lost his job, wife, and home, thanks to Tom’s existence. He offers to cover Tom’s bill, until Tom tells him he can never pay him back. Tom is kicked out of the inn and sleeps in the barn.

Sophia and Honor walk past the inn shortly after Tom leaves in a hangover stupor. The owner explains what happened, but Sophia isn’t ready to give up on Tom. She defends him to honor.

Meanwhile, Tom is defending a woman’s honor when he hears screams on the side of the road. Fitz assaults a woman, though she doesn’t seem too torn up, even though her clothes are. Fitz walks away – he will be back – and Mrs. Waters immediately addresses Tom, asking him to accompany her to the next town, where she can get some clothes to be decent again.

Sophia and Honor reach the next inn before Tom. The servant does not like that they are both black, but the landlady sees only the fineness of their clothes and bows and scratches before these ladies, giving them a room. She then sees the disarray of Mrs. Waters’ clothes and tries to chase her and Tom away until Partridge reappears and tells her that Tom was brought up by a country magistrate. Tom receives bows and scratches, and Waters receives a room next to Sophia’s.

Partridge offers to pay for Tom, explaining to the inn servant after Tom is summoned to Waters’ room for a meal that Tom could help him rebuild his life, if he remains in the boy’s good graces.

It doesn’t take long for Waters to get into Tom’s good graces, and more. She flirts with him and he quickly succumbs, falling into bed with her. Innocent Sophia worries about the ensuing noise through the wall, while Honor simply remains silent.

After their antics in bed, Waters tells Tom that she has missed her husband and still finds herself attracted to mean men like Fitz. The assault Tom witnessed was precipitated by his brazen suggestion that Fitz ask his own wife for money instead. Fitz is good at apologizing, so Waters always ends up with him.

And he always finds his way to her: he drunkenly stumbles through the inn at night, accidentally entering Sophia’s room first, thus giving Tom time to hide. When he finds his way to Waters’ room, the landlady and her servant are drawn to the din, but Waters tells them that Fitz is a colonel. Bows and scrapes ensue, and Fitz and Waters are left alone in bed, while Tom sneaks around holding his clothes. The servant notices him. Sophia and Honor have to sit through another round of – let’s call it romantic – noise through the wall. And yes, Fitz will be back.

The next morning, information is lightly exchanged between people who are unaware that the others are having relationships. Sophia and Honor overhear the servant at the inn say that she saw Tom leaving Waters’ room naked. Partridge learns Sophia’s name and recognizes her as Tom’s love interest.

Sophia eventually abandons Tom, deciding to go to London and her aunts anyway. She accidentally leaves her wallet at the inn, where Partridge and Tom find it – Partridge told her he saw Sophia. In the wallet are money – valuable to Partridge – and the address of Sophia’s aunt – valuable to Tom, who realized that Sophia had not married Blifil and had followed Tom out of love. Partridge tries to convince him that Sophia won’t want him anymore; Tom argues with Partridge about spending Sophia’s money.

Sophia and Honor end up going to her aunt’s house, even though Sophia remembers the wrong street. Sophia wants to be like her Aunt Harriet, who married for love, but Harriet warns her not to become like her. Harriet’s husband enters: it’s Fitz.

Harriet sends Sophia to a richer aunt, Bellaston. Tom visits Harriet’s house every day at the same time, leaving a note for Sophia. Harriet does not speak about it to Sophia but to Bellaston, who is interested in the handsome young man. When Tom next visits, Harriet invites him over and explains that Sophia is living with another aunt, but won’t reveal who. Just then, coincidentally of course, Bellaston walks in and looks Tom up and down.