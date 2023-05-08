Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khans’ witty response to his son Aryan Khans’ high-priced clothing brand wins internet





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his fans recently via another AskSRK session on Twitter. Read also: Stranger Things: Final Season Delayed Due To Writers’ Strike Leaves The Internet Divided The Bollywood megastar has reacted hilariously to the high prices of his son Aryan Khans clothing brand. THE Pathane Actors Aryan Khans’ first luxury brand, D’Yavol X, has been criticized for its high prices. The brand has received a lot of backlash for overcharging its merchandise. On May 6, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan complaining about high tag prices for his son Aryan Khans. During a recent AskSRK session, a fan of the actor pointed out the expensive price range of Aryan Khans clothing brands. Shah Rukh Khan’s witty response to the fan asking him to put a good word and reduce the price range caught the eye. The 57-year-old actor didn’t hold back and said that the DYavol X brand didn’t even offer him the merchandise at a lower price despite the brand being his sons. However, the Indian actor also promised that he would do something about the high prices. Yeh DYavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe..kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan’s answer to a fan question is undeniably hilarious and has won over the internet. Hahaha Thank you. It will be useful Shah Pallavi (@iampallavi16) May 6, 2023 lmao (@SRK_Worshipper) May 6, 2023 Made my day. AHMED (@AmmyViews) May 6, 2023 So cute you are! Sanjeeta (@bansal_sanjeeta) May 6, 2023 Yes please!! Nabiha (@nabiha_dz) May 6, 2023 The luxury streetwear brand’s X collection was made available to people on April 30. The Aryan Khans luxury collection sold out within hours of its launch despite a hefty price tag. After the collection sold out, Aryan Khan took to social media and thanked fans for the purchase. Meanwhile, the comments below the post were also too hilarious to miss. Unlike actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan is working on his first web series. Read also: Bollywood: Netizens have the best reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s Aryans clothing collection award Cover image source: Twitter

