Zeenat Aman responds after Kusha Kapila says the actor complimented her at the event | Bollywood





Veteran actor Zeenat Aman reacted to the post shared by social media influencer Kusha Kapila after meeting her. Zeenat recently attended an event in Delhi for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. Kusha was also seen at the same event where she met the actor. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman responds to designer’s post calling her ‘a woman who defies time’; fans ask if she’s ‘a Hollywood superstar’) Zeenat Aman responded after Kusha Kapila said the actor complimented her. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Kusha shared several photos with Zeenat. They were seen chatting and smiling in the photos. Both were paired in black outfits. Kusha was also carrying a silver bag. Sharing the photos, Kusha wrote, “I consider this moment a life highlight. Getting to experience an icon like @thezeenataman in person is the kind of stuff that stories are told about for years afterwards. Words poured out of me when I first met her so for the first time my extroversion didn’t make me cringe especially as she patiently listened to me as I tried to seem so eloquent than his Instagram captions.” She also added, “I know how her presence on the gram makes women feel and I’ve told her exactly that, in many versions, embellishing her with every feeling and word I could soberly muster. messy during our 7-8 minute interaction. She gave give me a compliment which I will put in a safe place and come back to on a day off. Wow can you believe I met The Zeenat Aman ?” On Monday morning, Zeenat took to her Instagram Stories and shared Kusha’s post. Along with the post, she also wrote, “It was nice meeting you, @kushakapila thank you for your kind words.” Zeenat took to her Instagram stories and shared Kusha’s post. During the event, Zeenat also met Uorfi Javed and had a chat with her. Several photos of the duo have been shared online by fan accounts. After the event, Zeenat shared two photos on her Instagram. In one of the shots, she wore the black dress, while in the other, she opted for a bathrobe while enjoying her burger. She described her night out with the caption, “My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski. Amit Aggarwal.” Zeenat has been very active on social media since making her Instagram debut earlier this year. The actor has acted in several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat during his career.

