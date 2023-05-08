Groups give advice on preparing for hurricanes at the expo | News | Daily Sun Villages

When it comes to hurricane season, it pays to be prepared.

On Friday, the Villages Public Safety Department hosted the 16th Annual Hurricane Expo at the Savannah Center to help residents prepare. During the expo, more than 40 local businesses, government agencies and other organizations shared information on how to prepare for the hurricane season, which begins June 1.

Do not wait the last minute; prepare well in advance, said Kathryn Voithofer, of The Villages Central Area Commander’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Prepare well in advance, because we never know when these things are going to happen. Colorado State University’s preliminary forecast for the 2023 hurricane season calls for the season to have slightly below average activity, with 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Locally, The Villages is well positioned, both geographically and by design, to weather a hurricane and its effects. However, as Michael Bell, a professor in CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, warned in the report, all it takes is one storm near someone to make it an active season for them.

Here are five tips from some of the exhibit vendors on how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Directorate of Public Security of the Villages

The local fire department was on hand Friday to share safety and preparedness tips with residents. The biggest advice the agency recommends is to stay informed, said Bob Sjogren, community risk reduction coordinator for VPSD.

The last thing you want to do is be caught off guard, and at the last minute you scramble just to stay safe, he said.

He recommends listening to warnings and following instructions given by local authorities.

For more information, contact the agency at 352-205-8280.

Villages Community Emergency Response Team

The local emergency response team, which helps VPSD during natural disasters, explained to participants how to join the group and how the public can prepare for emergencies.

If a response organization has been set up for natural disasters and we want to make sure people understand where we are and talk about what the organization is doing for the community, Voithofer said.

When it comes to preparedness, Voithofer recommends residents take a look around their property to make sure everything is safe and secure, as well as check on neighbors and make sure they have enough supplies. .

For more information, visit certofthevillages.org.

Your Humanitarian Society SPCA

The Lake Panasoffkee Animal Sanctuary focused on how residents should prepare for inclement weather when having pets.

They have also raised funds to keep the animal shelter running as there is always a need to support it, especially after natural disasters.

We want to keep people’s pets safe at home during hurricane season, said volunteer Shannon Kelleigh.

She recommends people research which hurricane shelters allow pets and prepare important items ahead of time.

Pet owners should have a bag ready with pet medicine, food, water, treats, a leash, a toy and a comfort item, Kelleigh said.

For more information, contact the shelter at 352-793-9117.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross provided information on how to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and other natural disasters, as well as how to get involved with the organization.

Volunteers were on hand to answer attendees’ questions about how to prepare and general disaster safety tips, volunteer Beverly Gould said. The biggest advice she would offer is to be prepared and make a plan.

For more information, visit redcross.org.

Community Watch The public safety agency, which provides an extra set of eyes and ears in the community, also attended the exhibit. Community Watch wants to make sure the public is prepared and has the proper information, such as emergency phone numbers, said dispatch supervisor Julie Evans.

Always be prepared, she says. Make sure you have everything you need in the event of a power outage and that you are in a safe place.

For more information, contact the department at 352-753-0550.

Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or [email protected]|