Top 5 Richest Bollywood Actors of 2023





Many actors have dominated the Bollywood film industry, but only a few have managed to rule it. Although it is not only fame that comes with so much hard work, but also luxury. Decades after working in the industry, many Bollywood actors are now a brand themselves. With a net worth of over $100 million, here are the 5 richest Bollywood actors of all time – Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5900 Crores) At the top of the list is the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. After leading the film industry for more than two decades, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now not only one of the most famous actors in the industry, but also the wealthiest of them all. According to an edudwar report, Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of over $770 million. (Rs 5900 Crore) 2. Amitabh Bachchan (Rs. 3390 billion) After Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan. With a career spanning over five decades, the actor managed to become the 2nd richest actor in Bollywood with a total net worth of approx. $410 million.(Rs. 3390 Crore) 3. Hrithik Roshan (Rs. 3101 Crore) In 3rd place is Bollywood idol Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, who is also the son of actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has a total net worth of around $375 million. (Rs. 3101 Crore) 4.Salman Khan (Rs 2850cr) Securing 4th place, is Bollywood Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan. After beating the box office with his several blockbuster films, the 57-year-old actor has now become the 4th richest Bollywood actor with a total net worth of approx. $350 million. (Rs 2850cr) 5. Akshay Kumar (Rs 2660 crores) Last but not least is Khiladi Kumar. Akshay Kumar, who started his career as a simple stranger in the city, is now one of the richest actors in the industry, not to mention Akshay is also one of the highest taxed actors in the industry. While his net worth counts up to $325 million. (Rs 2660 crores) After Akshay in the list are actor Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan, Dilip Kumar and others. It’s a wrap! READ ALSO: Know who Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani is? Why is he so famous?

