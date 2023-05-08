Actor/author Andrew McCarthy visiting the Parma Library on May 15

PARMA, Ohio – Known for his ’80s features Pretty in Pink and Less Than Zero, Andrew McCarthy has never visited northeast Ohio.

That changes next week when the actor/author, as part of Cuyahoga County Public Libraries’ Beyond the Book Jacket author series, is set to appear at a sell May 15 event at the Parma-Snow branch.

The three-time New York Times bestselling author is currently supporting his latest effort Walking With Sam: A Father, A Son, And Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.

I hiked the Camino de Santiago 25 years ago, said McCarthy, calling from New York. It really changed my life. It kind of changed my place in the world.

I always wanted to do it again. My son was leaving home and jumping into his own life, so I wanted to kind of connect with him as an adult, as opposed to the parent-child dynamic.

The father and son junket covered far more than the 500-mile trail with honest conversations over the five weeks about divorce, school trauma, McCarthy’s rocky relationship with his own father and fame.

All you do all day is walk, find food and find places to sleep, which is easy to do on the Camino, he said. The idea is that you spend all of your time walking, which I think is a great panacea for what ails us mentally, emotionally, and physically.

When I walked the Camino de Santiago for the first time, I discovered in a nutshell how much fear had dominated my life and it greatly freed me from it. So I knew that doing it again all these years later would offer something. I didn’t know what, but I knew it would be an opportunity to get to know my son.

In addition to a successful acting career as a member of the famed ’80s Brat Pack, McCarthy is also an award-winning travel writer who spent a dozen years as editor of National Geographic Traveler magazine.

While the actor admitted he never imagined his career would take him into the world of publishing and travel journalism, he noted some satisfaction with his choices.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library is located at 2121 Snow Road in Parma. (John Benson/cleveland.com)

As for his next visit to Parma, McCarthy is delighted to tell the public about his books, as well as his film career, which will invariably bring to mind director John Hughes.

These films took young people seriously for the first time in a real way that many films hadn’t before, he said. People come to me all the time about these movies. When they start talking their eyes kinda glaze over, I realize very quickly they are talking about their own youth

It’s like all the members of the Brat Pack and this generation of actors are avatars for this youth of certain generations. A certain demographic of a certain generation sees me as their own youth. It took me years to realize that was a beautiful thing.

