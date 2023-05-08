Frankie goes to Eurovision reunion in Hollywood leaves fans elated and confused | Eurovision 2023





It was a moment that many fans thought would never come. But Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s reunion at the Eurovision opener on Sunday night, 36 years after the band’s acrimonious last gig, left the faithful elated and a bit confused. As instantly recognizable rhythmic bass and smashing cymbals flooded the St Georges set in their hometown of Liverpool, the band were greeted by the roars of a rain-soaked crowd of 25,000. However, there was no sign of their biggest hits Relax, Two Tribes or The Power of Love with the quintet forgoing their best-known songs and instead playing only Welcome to the Pleasuredome, which charted. #2 in 1985. Fans praised band members Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark OToole and Peter Gill, now in their 60s, for their performance and commented that the familiar percussive vocals seemed never to have been absent. Frankie Goes to Hollywood performs at the Eurovision event. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images for the National Lottery The band, responsible for the iconic Frankie Says Relax t-shirts, have not played since a bitter row before their last gig at Wembley Arena in 1987 led to a backstage brawl. The Liverpool crowd screamed for more but were left puzzled after a song when Johnson, the lead singer, said: Bless you. Nice to see you all, and the band left the stage. On social media, viewers described it as completely weird and boring. Liverpool Echo reporter Dan Haygarth tweeted: A song? Amazing to see them but come on. Just a Frankie Goes To Hollywood song. A song? Amazing to see them, but come on. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vIdv7B2dB1 —Dan Haygarth (@DanHaygarth1) May 7, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DanHaygarth1/status/1655315877955248128?t=bJNphTxwLer5oF4i9LVakQ&s=19″,”id”:”1655315877955248128″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”, “isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”a62d6d42-53b6-429f-99aa-90b76b4bd4ba”}}”/> Atomic Kitten and the Lightning Seeds were also huge draws for the event celebrating Liverpool’s musical heritage, which was dubbed Eurovision meets Scousevision by Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie. The lineup also included artists such as Eurovision star Conchita Wurst and Ukraines Jamala, who performed her Eurovision 2016 winning song 1944 with the United Ukrainian Ballet. However, there were also complaints that much of the crowd did not care about Eurovision, the competition dating back to the 1950s, to be held in Liverpool next Saturday. Some people in the crowd said they heard homophobic and xenophobic comments and were scared of terrifying near-crushing conditions. yeah not a single person around us cared about the contest i just wanted a happy one and see frankie go to hollywood there were plenty left after that. so many nasty comments about the contest, and all of it didn’t sound like eurovision at all, hardly any mentions or tbf songs — Truth | (@verity_w) May 7, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/verity_w/status/1655327431148929027?t=DwfsuOktJuGWUqs866SUhA&s=19″,”id”:”1655327431148929027″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”online” , “isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”23eec242-76b5-4896-b8ba-bab9b336f428″}}”> yeah not a single person around us cared about the contest i just wanted a happy one and see frankie go to hollywood there were plenty left after that. so many nasty comments about the contest, and all of it didn’t sound like eurovision at all, hardly any mentions or tbf songs — Truth | (@verity_w) May 7, 2023 Participants were seen being carried over the barriers after being in distress, while others left before the end for safety reasons. However, the Liverpool board said they were monitoring the situation closely and no injuries were reported. A spokesperson said at the concert: The stewards helped a few uncomfortable people in the crowd. The event started on time and was very well received by the public.

