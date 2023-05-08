Mamata Banerjee announces ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal | Bollywood





West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the banning of Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story. The film has landed in controversy since the release of its trailer. The trailer was criticized for claiming earlier that 32,000 Kerala girls disappeared and later joined the ISIS terror group. Read also : Box Office Day 3 Collection The Kerala Story: Sudipto Sen’s Film Wins 16 crore, shows highest growth to date Mamata Banerjee on The History of Kerala. (Photo: ANI)(ANI) ANI news agency quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying that the West Bengal government has decided to ban The Kerala Story movie. This is to avoid any incidents of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state. She also said, What are Kashmir files? it is to humiliate a section. What is the history of Kerala?… It is a distorted history. Reacting to the ruling, producer Vipul Shah said: If that’s what she did, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of the law, we will fight. Recently, The Kerala Story was pulled from theaters in Tamil Nadu. The President of Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association, M Subramaniam, confirmed the decision and told the PTI news agency: The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-Indian groups, mainly PVR . Local multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it had no popular stars. In Coimbatore, for example, there have so far been two shows – a Friday and a Saturday. Even those didn’t go well. Given that, theaters decided it wasn’t worth the threat of protests and the like. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film sparked a huge political row with many calling it a propaganda film. Earlier, the Kerala High Court mentioned that the producers released a disclaimer along with the film which specifically stated that the film was fictionalized and was a dramatized version of the events. He also noted that the film does not claim the accuracy or factuality of historical events. While many sought to have the film banned, the HC refused to issue a stay order on the film’s release. The film collected 16 crore at the domestic box office on the third day of its release. This brings their total income to more than 35 since its release on May 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/mamata-banerjee-announces-ban-on-the-kerala-story-in-west-bengal-film-producer-reacts-101683546969420.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos