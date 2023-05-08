Entertainment
Hollywood screenwriters are right to fear AI
There’s a long history of automating paint management as something as inevitable as sunrise. It’s an echoing pattern, one that the late technology historian David F. Noble summarized inProduction strengths, his account of the establishment of machine tools in America. Automatic or self-contained machines allowed management both to eliminate workers altogether and to control the production process more directly, he wrote. The machines, in turn, were used to discipline and pace the attendant operators, thereby indirectly reducing the labor problem via the apparent demands of the production technology itself.
Power and Progress: Our Age-Old Struggle for Technology and Prosperity, a book by MIT economists Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson due out next month, chronicles a thousand years of elites, from medieval European nobles to modern tech CEOs, profiting from technological advances at the expense of working people. Generative AI fits perfectly into this historical context. We argue that this obsession with artificial intelligence is not useful because everything revolves aroundreplacepeople, says Johnson. Whereas if you focus on machine manufacturingusefulnurses, doctors, teachers, etc. which will be much more useful for productivity and therefore, potentially, to pay.
Futures contracts vary in horror. August’s personal dystopia is what he calls the Nora Ephron scenario, where the AI learns to emulate cultural titans, eclipsing new human writers. Studios probably won’t employ AI scabs during this strike, not least because having AI tools crossing the picket line introduces a host of copyright issues, but it It’s not hard to imagine that could happen at some point. (You can’t protect studio executives from their bad ideas, he says.)
And then there’s the most likely bad script, the one worth hyping up right now: a producer asking a screenwriter to edit a script (which pays less than producing an original work ) and does not tell it that it was generated by a chatbot. It’s a crisis in our pay, it’s a crisis in our residuals, and a crisis in our artistic ability to do the things that we’re forced to do in this industry, August says. So it’s a fundamental nightmare scenario. And that seems very obvious if we don’t solve that.
The most positive results include improved productivity, such as switching from a typewriter to a word processor. Commentators are not sure, however, whether this increase in productivity will lead to tangible improvements, such as an increase in the standard of living. ChatGPT is already useful for brainstorming: if you need 15 different names for a bagel shop in Mandarin, as August says, the AI does a good job. And he sees a possibility that technology could create opportunities for more diverse writers, enhancing the scripts of someone for whom English isn’t their first language, for example.
Automation and redundancy are not necessarily linked, and the introduction of disruptive technologies such asAutomatic cashis a choice. There are examples of when workers’ perspectives on new technologies, not just those of management, have been successfully considered. In their book, Acemoglu and Johnson cite West Coast stevedores who asked to be retrained in new technologies. They won, resulting in reduced job losses and increased productivity. Katya Klinova, head of Al, Labor and Economy at the AI Partnership, points to Unite Here, which represents hospitality workers, who in 2018successfully won the right to negotiate how Marriott plans to introduce new technologies, such as online services, computers and even robots.
Digital technologies are inherently isolating: they don’t drive people into factories to discuss their concerns with colleagues. The efforts of a union with the relative power of WGA trying to assert control over the implementation of AI is instructive for everyone. For screenwriters, this is critical: their contract is only to be negotiated every three years. It’s been a long time in technology. You know, in 2007, streaming wasn’t there yet. But in 2010, you started seeing these ideas, says August. In 2023, AI is not replacing us AI is not being used to write exactly what we were doing. But by 2026, the next time that contract is up, it really does feel like this technology will be very refined. We need to make sure this issue is resolved.
