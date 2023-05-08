The popular Made in Michigan show at Mount Clemens has grown by leaps and bounds – Macomb Daily





It’s not hard to see why the Made in Michigan Show in downtown Mount Clemens has more than doubled in size in recent years. Now in its 11th year, the Made in Michigan Show is the city’s premier outdoor event of spring. The festival not only features dozens of vendors from across the Great Lakes State, but also features free performances, unique gifts just in time for Mother’s Day, and a children’s trade fair. The two-day festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, is one of the most popular events on the downtown Mount Clemens schedule, according to Michelle Weiss of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA). “This year’s show is the largest yet with more than 120 vendors showcasing products made, grown, assembled or manufactured in Michigan,” Weiss said. The event grew by leaps and bounds, especially after the pandemic ended. There were 60 individuals or small businesses registered in 2019 against more than 120 ready for this weekend’s festival. Show vendors set up along Macomb Place between North Main and Pine streets, as well as on North Walnut Street between New Street and the Emerald Theatre. This year’s products include: Grand Traverse Hot Sauce Sauce, hot honey, hot maple syrup

Happy Homestead Farm Bath & Body Products

Authentic Creations Jewelry semi-precious stone jewelry

Earth Berry Apothecary soy candles, bath bombs, luxury soaps

Rustic Relics by Alex Birdhouses, Planters and Garden Art

Pro Woodcraft Plus custom wood, metal and glass products

Daily Karmas Beach Glass Art

Debby La Pratt Art Pottery

Hampton Road Gifts Home Goods

Braun Designs Wooden American Flags and Decorative Wooden Signs Back at the festival is the Kids Business Fair sponsored by the Discovery Center of Macomb, Comerica Bank and Mount Clemens DDA. This is a one day market from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays for children aged 10 to 17 to have the opportunity to explore what it is like to own their own business. Businesses range from bakery, bath and beauty, jewellers, stationery, clothing, fresh dog biscuits, artists, hair accessories and more. Although the project is primarily educational, it is the DDA’s hope of igniting a spark in young people that will encourage them to think business ownership is great. “This is our next generation of entrepreneurs,” Weiss said. The free live entertainment is sponsored by Ardis Music and the Mount Clemens DDA. Friday’s lineup will see Kevin Tarnas at 11 a.m., Tom Bartelmay at 1:30 p.m., Johnny Rhodes at 4 p.m., Acoustic Ash at 6 p.m. On stage Saturday, Robby Chism at 10 a.m., Olivia Van Goor at 1 p.m. , and Eli Bicheit & Trevor Lamb close the program at 3 p.m. DDA officials said the purpose of the Made in Michigan Show is to inform, educate and encourage Michiganders, organizations and consumers to support our local economy by purchasing products made in Michigan and from of Michigan-based businesses and suppliers. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information regarding the Mount Clemens Made in Michigan Show or downtown Mount Clemens, call 586-469-4168.

