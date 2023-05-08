Actor Allan Wus, Sage’s daughter, 18, turns down Princeton to go to Stanford





SINGAPORE The daughter of Chinese-American actor and host Allan Wus, Sage Wu, 18, has been accepted to Stanford University and will start classes in September. The proud dad, 50, wrote a letter on Instagram to his daughter, whose ex-wife mother Wus is former local actress Wong Li Lin, 50. Wu wrote: Apparently ages ago, when you still mastered how to walk and gaze at the deep horizon wearing only your tiny cardinal red underwear, I wondered what would become of you years from now coming. Now, looking back, I can say that it has been such a joy to watch you grow and meet all the challenges that are thrown at you athletically, artistically and academically. I know it hasn’t been easy, but you’ve proven your mettle every time. The Singapore-based star congratulated her daughter who attended St Josephs Institution International on her entry into the prestigious University of California, USA and said her hard work had paid off. Concluding the Instagram post, he wrote: Thank you for bringing me so much joy and purpose, and I hope one day you can be as proud of me as I am of you. In a Zoom interview last Thursday with entertainment portal 8days.sg, Wu said his daughter applied in November 2022 to Princeton University in New Jersey and was offered early acceptance, but changed her mind. opinion after a visit to the Stanford campus. He added that he and Wong, who also have 17-year-old son Jonas, will be flying to California to help their daughter get settled before school starts. The couple were married from 2003 to 2013. While tuition is expected to cost around $120,000 to $130,000 a year, Wu said he has been saving for something like this for a long time, a time when (his children) are able to fulfill their dreams. His daughter is also applying for scholarships and financial aid, he added. Wu, an alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, said: There’s nothing wrong with schools here, in Australia or in the UK. Everyone has their own preferences. I’m just totally biased. Referring to college education in the United States, he continued: You’ll never get a fuller college experience. It’s not just school, but also the people you meet, the sports, the fraternities. My happiest years and some of my best friends were the people I met in college.

