Rainbow Ryders joins the entertainment lineup | Business





Rainbow Ryders, one of the nation’s largest hot air balloon companies, celebrates its 40th anniversary by opening a new facility in Glendale. The presence in Glendale will offer never-before-seen views of the city’s landscape and will seek to become a staple for tourists and residents looking to raise their eyes to the sky. Coming to Glendale, working with the community there, as well as with Luke Air Force Base, we are very pleased with our welcome and have been looking forward to it,” said Scott Appelman, Founder and CEO of Rainbow Ryders. . Were thrilled. In 1983 Appelman founded Rainbow Ryders, which was formerly located in North Phoenix. In the beginning, to be honest with you, it was the idea of ​​being able to make a living from what I enjoy flying balloons, entertaining people and being part of their memories, Appelman said. We were blown away by our growth and had no idea this kind of size was possible. But we have a great team at Rainbow Ryders with over 100 people working daily in different locations. Our whole calling is really simple. We want that five star experience. We want it to be the safest of all companies. We have very high standards for balloon pilots. It’s just one of those things, it’s a privilege to be part of people’s memory and we want to make sure it’s a great memory. For Appelman, the move to the fast-growing Glendales market is a big deal, but it’s not what got him most excited. I don’t think in my career in business I have ever come across a more welcoming and supportive government infrastructure for us, once they hear it. he said. I was blown away by their welcome and enthusiasm to have another asset to promote in the West Valley. The timing is really perfect with the new resort and new hotels coming up there. I see a very, very strong possibility of very good things from a tourism standpoint, especially with the city and community support that we’ve seen. Rainbow Ryders adds another level of entertainment to Glendale, joining the Westgate Entertainment District, State Farm Stadium and the under construction VAI Resort. It’s probably one of the gems of my career, Appelman said. I’m very happy to think that as I look to get further and further away from the business on a daily basis, I’m thrilled to have what we were doing in Glendale, it really shows the whole evolution of Rainbow Ryders . Rainbow Ryders rainbowryders.com

