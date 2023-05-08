Korean actor Kim Seon-ho donates nearly $76,000 to vulnerable youth to mark his 37th birthday





Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, star of drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, celebrated his 37th birthday today, May 8, with a donation to vulnerable youth. He donated 100 million won (approximately $75,655) to the Korean Red Cross with proceeds from the fan meeting for young people in South Korea preparing to become self-reliant.

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho (Instagram)

These are young people who must live alone when they reach the age of 18 after having lived in child protection institutions or foster homes due to the absence or violence of their parents. There are about 2,500 young people every year who are classified in this category in South Korea. According to the Beautiful Store Foundation, they often face economic and psychological difficulties in becoming self-sufficient. Kim Seon-ho decided to sponsor self-reliant youth through a fandom vote. At her request, the Korean Red Cross plans to use the donation for a program to develop the self-reliance skills of young people preparing for self-reliance. The Korean Red Cross offers a mental stability program for psychological stability and personalized items to provide a foundation for self-reliance for young people preparing for self-reliance. This donation is a fan-made donation. Thank you to the fans who are always with me. I hope this opportunity will be helpful for young people who have to fend for themselves,” Kim Seon-ho said. Korean Red Cross President Shin Hee-young said that over the past three years, about 20 young people preparing for self-reliance have made extreme choices due to social indifference. We hope that young people who are experiencing psychological and economic difficulties will be able to cope with confidence as members of the social community through housing and emotional support programs, he said. Kim Seon-ho has previously made donations for typhoon victims in Pohang and for treatment costs for children suffering from childhood cancers and rare incurable diseases. Coincidentally, Kim Seon-hos’ birthday, May 8, is also International Red Cross Day. The birthday (8 May) of Jean-Henri Dunant, the founder of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is designated as the International Day of the Red Cross and the Red Cross Societies of 192 countries around the world are carrying out activities to honor his noble humanitarian spirit.

