Executive Compensation (Chart) – The Hollywood Reporter
“Show me the money,” Cuba Gooding Jr. told Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Wall Street has pressured Hollywood to do the same, as investors press for continued profits amid economic headwinds. Key parts of the solution for industry players from Disney to Amazon Studios have been cost reductions. But as entertainment companies showed the door to thousands of employees, they also showed their senior executives the money – again.
In a case of bad timing, disclosures of higher (or lower, but still very healthy) CEO pay in regulatory filings in March and April made a stark contrast to the layoffs and the start of the writers’ strike. . This season of executive pay reporting has not repeated last year’s image of several bosses joining the highly exclusive nine-figure club, with Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel ($308.2 million) and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery ($246.6 million). But several top Hollywood executives have seen their paydays increase in 2022, many thanks to big stock rewards.
And media sector compensation has long been seen as high compared to other industries, meaning CEOs and boards could now face greater public scrutiny. “Overall, we see CEO compensation continuing its post-COVID ascent,” says Amit Batish, senior director of content at corporate leadership data firm Equilar, of the overall corporate trend. in the USA.
However, the compensation packages of the majority of media and entertainment executives analyzed by The Hollywood Reporter topped the 2022 median salary of $22.3 million, up 7.7% from 2021, among companies tracked by the Equilar 100, which compiles compensation disclosures made as of March 31 by the most big players in US business by revenue across various industries.
“Equity awards make up the majority of compensation packages, and those awards are typically granted early in the year — there was much less economic uncertainty to kick off 2022,” says Batish. “As a result, negative economic impacts, such as cost cutting and employee layoffs, are not necessarily reflected in the value of these stock awards.”
Netflix’s Reed Hastings, who left his role as co-CEO in January to focus on his title of executive chairman, led the Hollywood pack with a 2022 compensation package worth $51.1 million, in 25% increase. Meanwhile, the biggest salary earner on THRListed below is Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish with a 60% raise. Comcast’s Michael Cavanagh, who in October moved from chief financial officer to the additional role of chairman and recently assumed oversight of the NBCUniversal entertainment arm when its CEO, Jeff Shell, was fired for an “inappropriate relationship”, said saw his salary increase by 48%.
But critics weren’t appeased by the fact that Shell and Bob Chapek, the former Disney executive who was replaced by Bob Iger at the end of the company’s previous fiscal year, earned less in 2022 than in 2021. “Last year, 8 Hollywood CEOs made nearly $800 million, but TV writers’ salaries have dropped 23% over the past 10 years,” Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in a tweet from May 2.
Revelations before a strike pose a public relations headache. “The optics of mass layoffs are not good if the CEO and other top brass get a pay rise,” says Wall Street veteran Hal Vogel. Meanwhile, he sees ‘no surprise’ in cases where company bosses have had to take ‘salary haircuts’ given that ‘much of CEO compensation is tied to course performance. actions”.
Many media stocks ended 2022 sharply lower, often underperforming the decline in the S&P 500 stock index, which itself recorded its worst year since 2008. “I expect wages at the top be further reduced over the next year. Boards shouldn’t be afraid to do that,” says Vogel.
With stock awards typically granted at the start of the year, Batish says 2023 pay could drop “as many media companies took a hit to close out 2022 as [streaming] subscriber growth slowed and the advertising market weakened.
In an interesting asterisk, the highest-paid executive in the wider entertainment industry was not a CEO but a chief creative officer. Charlie Collier, who left Fox last year to join Roku as head of media in late October, started with a 2022 salary package worth $53.3 million. Time will tell if this gamble pays off.
A version of this story appears in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
