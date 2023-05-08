Watch: The Backstreet Boys ‘dance’ with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone in Abu Dhabi – News





Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson were seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ from the movie Bajirao Mastani Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 2:57 PM Indian actress Deepika Padukone has captivated millions with her stunning beauty, and her performances in hit films such as Pathaan, Piku and Bajirao Mastani have inspired countless fans to dance to their tunes. So much so that the “boys” from one of the greatest boy bands of all time kept following in the Cocktail actress’ footsteps. Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, members of Backstreet’s Boys, recently danced alongside Deepika at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi to “Mohe Rang Do Laal” from the film Bajirao Mastani. However, the two had to match the steps with only Deepika’s hologram on the screen in front of them at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. In a video shared by Howie, they were clearly struggling with Indian classical dance steps but enjoying the brand new out of body experience. Howie and Kevin danced in front of a green screen, and as they matched steps with Deepika, they could be seen magically appearing alongside the actress on the opposite screen. The track sees Deepika dressed in traditional all-white attire as she sings and dances the film’s sultry love ballad. Watch them here: Group in the UAE The Backstreet’s Boys performed at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night (May 7) and fans were blown away by the “incredible” show, which took them “back to childhood”. Before the concert, the band members wandered around the city, soaking up the country’s rich cultural heritage and enjoying the picturesque beaches of the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson visited the Louvre Museum and saw some of the masterpieces on display. Taking to Instagram, Howie wrote: “We had an amazing two days in Abu Dhabi with too many photos to choose from. The first part of the day we went to the Louvre Museum. We saw the dome of money, Leonardo DiVinci, the turtle rehabilitation site and did Bollywood dancing with @kevinscotrichardson The next place we went was the mosque [The Grand Mosque].” They also visited the new home of the Abrahamic family for Sunday Mass at St. Francis Cathedral. Howie added: “Very cool center bringing together three religions celebrated in the cultural district.” His teammate Nick Carter posted several images and videos while enjoying a day at the beach in Abu Dhabi and couldn’t help but rave about the magnificent view. After their smash performance in Abu Dhabi, the Backstreet’s Boys travel to Bahrain for their show on May 9, then fly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to perform on May 11. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/watch-backstreet-boys-dance-with-bollywood-beauty-deepika-padukone-in-abu-dhabi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos