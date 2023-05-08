Claims Royal was ’40 years to learn 2 lines’ and ‘always read from a card’





A pivotal moment at King Charles’ coronation came when Prince William pledged to be a liegeman to his father. As the only senior royal working to do so, all eyes were on William during this pivotal moment in the ceremony. However, a popular British actor didn’t believe William had done his best, saying he had to use cue cards to get through the crucial statement. Prince William touches King Charles’ crown during his coronation ceremony | WPA Pool by Yui Mok/Getty Images A famous British soap actor mocked Prince Williams’ speech at King Charles’ coronation Coronation Streetactor Nicola Thorp has taken issue with Prince Williams’ commitment to his father at King Charles’ coronation. She poked fun at Prince William because he seemed to read cue cards. She tweeted a message targeting the heir to the British throne. Thorp wrote, William had 40 years to learn two lines and still read a card someone else held in front of his face. And people say the royals don’t work hard. The actor referenced Williams’ statement to his father as his liegeman. He stood before King Charles and said the following words. I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and the faith and truth that I will bring to you, as your line of life and bodily integrity. So help me, my God. How did royal watchers react to the actors’ statement on social media? Reactions were mixed at coronation street Statement from the actors on Twitter. Some followers agreed with the comment, while others believed she took a cheap shot at the Prince of Wales. Don’t you understand that this was done because the wording MUST be exactly correct in its delivery as its meaning in this historical service? It is therefore not a question of forgetting lines. This is to ensure they are delivered verbatim as required by law, a follower wrote. Thorp replied, Two lines, mate. Even Charles read a card someone else was holding, a second Twitter user said. She replied, He had more lines. A third follower wrote, Lol I was thinking the same thing. That he had to look to the side instead of his father, he had a job, didn’t he? Guess a decision was made that everyone read the invite cards to avoid any errors or omissions, a fourth fan inferred. How did King Charles react to Prince Williams’ promise of loyalty? Prince William kisses King Charles on the cheek after the coronation promise | WPA Pool by Yui Mok/Getty Images Prince William approached the center of the Coronation Theatre. There he paid homage to his father, King Charles, as royal dukes have done for centuries. However, for Charles’ coronation, only William was required to publicly declare his intentions. Her grandfather, Prince Philip, made the Prince of Wales vow known as the Royal Blood Tribute to Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953. The tribute was made after King Charles had was officially crowned with the crown of St Edwards, a 5-pound topper encrusted with priceless diamonds and other gems. After pledging his loyalty, William touched his father’s crown and kissed him on the cheek. In response, Charles looked at his son and said, Thank you, William. Apart from Prince William, the only person from the royal line to have participated in the coronation of King Charles was his grandson, Prince George. The 9-year-old son of Kate Middleton and Williams was a coronation page and tasked with holding Charles’ royal robes to the floor alongside other family members and friends of the king.

