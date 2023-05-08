Amber Heard is dating her daughter in Madrid after ‘leaving Hollywood’





Amber Heard is still in Spain, which is only a big deal now since it’s claimed she moved there…this after supposedly putting Hollywood in her rear view mirror. The actress was photographed this weekend in Madrid, where she has been since last year… when her defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp wrapped, which she has largely lost. As you can see… she is with her young daughter, Oonaghenjoying a day in town. Not something we haven’t seen before…Amber has been seen in this sort of setting for several months now. She’s still with the kid, and they’re still playing or something. The difference now… Daily mail claims to have inside knowledge about her life – namely, she is apparently putting down roots there in Spain. According to reports, she’s also bought a new house…and is happy to be raising her daughter there, just the two of them. Not only that, but DM says Amber is in no rush to get back to LA to work — at least not until the right role comes along at the right time. She now has 2 films in post-production, with nothing completely new on the horizon as far as we can see. It’s unclear how she makes a living these days… Amber strongly suggested she was strapped for cash following the lawsuit. Of course, Amber was completely reviled during the court proceedings — and that’s because the public, as a whole, it seems, didn’t buy what she was selling … and the same for the jury. As you can imagine, her reputation has taken a big hit since — so she flee to Europe is not so surprising. She is said to be fluent in Spanish and seems to be getting along well with her baby girl…the father whose identity no one knows at this point. Enjoy the tapas, AH. We mean beautiful Spain at this time of year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2023/05/08/amber-heard-spain-daughter-quit-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos