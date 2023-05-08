Ken Jennings Reveals a Dramatic Format Change for Jeopardy! Masters | Entertainment





Danger! mastery kicks off tonight, Monday May 8, as former champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodi, Mattea Gardon, Sam Buttrey, Andrew HeAnd James Holzhauer compete, and now we know that the special tournament will feature a new gameplay element. Talk with WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee Newshost Ken Jennings revealed a twist mastery tournament, sharing that viewers at home will know exactly where daily doubles are hidden on the board for the first time. It’s something we try with masteryTHE Danger! Goat said. We’ve noticed that it’s a lot of fun in the studio to figure out where the Daily Doubles are because we can see the contestants closing in; sometimes they go away at the wrong time; it’s kind of like a big Battleship game. He continued, So for the first time ever, they were going to give viewers at home a look at where the daily doubles are on the chart. And if at home you prefer to stay intact, you can look away. When asked if this format change could stay beyond the mastery tournament, Jennings wasn’t so sure. I’m not so good at trying it on the syndicated show, he shared. But I really like it because the host always knows where the Daily Doubles are ahead of time, so I can watch a contestant who really needs the Daily Double guy ahead of him Oh, will she get it? Oh no, she changed categories! He added: “You can really get an idea of ​​how the match is going and how the odds are changing in real time. Fan opinions were divided on this new element of the game, with some intrigued by the idea and others vowing not to spoil themselves on where the daily doubles are hidden. Weird, but could be fun to watch, said a viewer on the Danger! Reddit Forums. It won’t be all the time, so anyone who doesn’t want spoilers can look away. I will definitely look away. It’s an interesting wrinkle, though, added another fan. Personally, I’m trying to figure out where the DDs are, and a lot of the fun of the game would be lost knowing that in advance. I will definitely look away when they are shown, said one Reddit user. Another fan added, I probably wouldn’t want him on the syndicated show (especially since the few seconds it would take would be better spent bringing back the beeps they supposedly don’t have time for) , but it looks fun for it. Others were still debating whether to watch or not, with one viewer writing, I’m glad I know now, so I can spend the next few days wondering if I want to look away. You overthink the minor details of a game show, me? Yes! What do you think of this new wrinkle in the game? Will you look where the daily doubles are or will you turn away? Danger! mastery, Premieres, Monday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET, ABC More titles:

