Deepraj Rana: I still want this stupid role! | Bollywood

Saheb Biwi or Gangster Actor Deepraj Rana has worked in the industry for over three decades. Having featured in several TV series, movies and OTT shows, he still craves this powerful act which overshadows his previous work.



Actor Deepraj Rana during his visit to Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)



I’ve been part of several projects and done some really big TV shows and movies. As an actor, I try to make it my best role with all my dedication and conviction. But I feel like I still want to get this stupid role that I can say: that’s it! said the actor on a recent visit to Lucknow to shoot a Tigmanshu Dhulia film.

Last seen in the OTT series hotsaid the actor, I shot a movie A Winter’s Tale in Shimla with Gauri Pradhan and Indraneil Sengupta. Written and directed by Yogesh Varma, I have a very powerful and full-fledged role in it, but it’s a small film whose fate I’m not sure of. So sometimes you do a really good job, but it doesn’t reach the right audience as you become part of a big project, but that doesn’t have a significant role. So this balance between powerful roles and successful projects is very important for actors like us.

It balances OTT and films well. My role in The Great Indian Murder came out fine. In Taj divided by blood, I only had five scenes but the role of the legendary Maharana Pratap went well and marked the audience. Besides Shimla, I shot for the film of Tishus Ghamasaan with Pratik Gandhi and completed another film children’s day.

For now, the actor is not looking forward to TV shows. I started out on TV and I’ve been on cult shows like Udaan (1989), Chandrakanta (1992) and Don’t slap us (2009). I love television too much, and it has made me reach every house. But, for the moment, I like to act in films and web-series. Also, I continue to do plays and am looking forward to doing something for the Maha Kumbh in 2025 which I will be coming to Lucknow for this month, Prayagraj actor says.

