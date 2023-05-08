Connect with us

AI and the Hollywood Writers' Strike

I I was just thinking what an interesting concept it was to cut the writer out of the art process, says Griffin Mill, the fictional studio head of Robert Altman and Michael Tolkins’ 1992 satirical thriller, The player. Tim Robbins, who plays Mill, delivers the line wistfully, imagining a Hollywood without all the creative mess of dealing with creative people. Mill, who could be the president of a streaming platform today (or ex-president, after a sexting scandal involving an employee he couldn’t murder), and his real-life counterparts, are about to realize that dream.

Artificial intelligence, AI, is here: the technological tool that allows computers to collaborate with humans and generate a large amount of functional writing, including scripts for movies and television. The fear or hope, depending on which side of the desk you sit on, is that AI could replace writers and undermine their fees. One of the main sticking points in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that began at midnight on May 1, when the previous contract expired, is the WGA’s insistence on regulating AI. On the other side of the table, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) counters that such a request is a no-start. Given that this is the age of the departing movie star and how close we are to replacing actors with animation, motion capture and deeply fake audio voice, it is crucial for the WGA to stand firm for human creativity. work done by real humans.

There are other issues worth going on strike for. Over the past decade, the television industry has undergone drastic changes. Like many of reports have shownmany of the so-called Hollywood elites who populate the industry’s writers’ rooms and create and perpetuate television shows cannot afford a bourgeois existence. Streamers also offer no spectator numbera practice that results in the collusion of wage suppression found in any industrial cartel. The residuals for TV and film writers are based on the success of the work, but if a streamer refuses to release these numbers, the writers cannot fairly assess what is due to them.

AI poses an existential threat to the entertainment industry as we know it, and the WGA is right to insist on controlling its use. Networks and studios have a terrible track record with technology. The studios had a $16.9 billion market in DVD and home video in 2008, but lost 86% in the first decade of streaming because they didn’t understand this new technology. In the entertainment industry, change is rapid. Sound films replaced silent cinema within a few years; television has done the same with network radio; and streaming has wiped out billions in artist revenue and studio funding for more movies.

