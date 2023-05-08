Entertainment
AI and the Hollywood Writers’ Strike
I I was just thinking what an interesting concept it was to cut the writer out of the art process, says Griffin Mill, the fictional studio head of Robert Altman and Michael Tolkins’ 1992 satirical thriller, The player. Tim Robbins, who plays Mill, delivers the line wistfully, imagining a Hollywood without all the creative mess of dealing with creative people. Mill, who could be the president of a streaming platform today (or ex-president, after a sexting scandal involving an employee he couldn’t murder), and his real-life counterparts, are about to realize that dream.
Artificial intelligence, AI, is here: the technological tool that allows computers to collaborate with humans and generate a large amount of functional writing, including scripts for movies and television. The fear or hope, depending on which side of the desk you sit on, is that AI could replace writers and undermine their fees. One of the main sticking points in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that began at midnight on May 1, when the previous contract expired, is the WGA’s insistence on regulating AI. On the other side of the table, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) counters that such a request is a no-start. Given that this is the age of the departing movie star and how close we are to replacing actors with animation, motion capture and deeply fake audio voice, it is crucial for the WGA to stand firm for human creativity. work done by real humans.
There are other issues worth going on strike for. Over the past decade, the television industry has undergone drastic changes. Like many of reports have shownmany of the so-called Hollywood elites who populate the industry’s writers’ rooms and create and perpetuate television shows cannot afford a bourgeois existence. Streamers also offer no spectator numbera practice that results in the collusion of wage suppression found in any industrial cartel. The residuals for TV and film writers are based on the success of the work, but if a streamer refuses to release these numbers, the writers cannot fairly assess what is due to them.
AI poses an existential threat to the entertainment industry as we know it, and the WGA is right to insist on controlling its use. Networks and studios have a terrible track record with technology. The studios had a $16.9 billion market in DVD and home video in 2008, but lost 86% in the first decade of streaming because they didn’t understand this new technology. In the entertainment industry, change is rapid. Sound films replaced silent cinema within a few years; television has done the same with network radio; and streaming has wiped out billions in artist revenue and studio funding for more movies.
Historically, in all of these technological transitions, companies have pursued a scorched earth policy that has left entire generations of artists and technicians and the culture they created in the dust. This kept the businesses going, but only them. In today’s technology inversion, with streamers replacing old studio infrastructure, the main victim has been mid-budget film. This funding level supported creative ambition and craftsmanship, while allowing filmmakers to earn a living and studios to take risks in search of new audiences because DVD sales have provided these films with a safety net.
Today, mid-budget film has almost followed the path of silent film and radio drama. Bloated franchise merchandise or small indies designed largely for awards season are your main choices. The mismanagement of streaming by the studios themselves, the WGA, the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild lost billions in residuals and profits. Understandably, the WGA doesn’t want to sit idly by while the producers, Mr. Magoo, go through another technological revolution.
Under the WGA’s proposed guidelines, writers alone could use AI as a tool, but studios could not. It’s no surprise that studios want to cut the expensive, sometimes time-consuming process of developing a project until they feel comfortable filming it. It’s exhausting on that side too. Discovery, research, and development — the long creative avenues you travel through until a script makes it to production take time and money, and often mean paying more than one writer. Writers respond; writers miss deadlines; the writers want lunch.
Just like creative frames. The WGA will gain partial or full regulatory control of AI to protect its members. But who will stop the AI from taking the jobs of layers of studio workers? If ChatGPT can write a script, you can give it an industrial algorithm to develop and edit one with typical studio notes. The last three zombie movies have lost money. Make them vampires. Do not mention Tibet. Too many expensive French places. Make it Calabasas. Make it funnier. How will the AI know if it’s actually funnier or not? Well, ask a comedy writer how many human frames can make a difference now.
After a studio acquires literary property, a human executive works with the writers to shape and structure the story to get to the point where a studio wants to film it. It can be a great collaboration or an ulcer-inducing struggle, but it’s not like making a script in line with past box office numbers, genre, or franchise fan expectations requires everything. This a lot of human instinct. Network and movie studio patterns are often the most predictable aspect of writing. They had horror and war movies in the 1930s, and they have them now. AIs replacing the head of development seem much more likely than a drive to fully automate Hollywood’s creative talent.
The writer will always be faced with the same fundamental problem: how much of what the company wants do you want to put in the screenplay? Given the huge stock options, severance packages, harassment out-of-court settlements, and exorbitant bonuses, some executives are getting not to mention lunches at far more expensive restaurants than writers can go to. AI looks like a studio shareholder’s best friend.
Yes, it could mean that smart, nice people will be fired. Too bad they don’t have a union. But it’s like Griffin Mill says when his ex-girlfriend and studio mentee, Bonnie, gets fired. You will land on your feet. I know that.
