For the upcoming AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament, the par-3 17th hole of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course is transformed into a “stadium” hole.
Entertainment
Five things fans need to know, including ticket prices, entertainment
MCKINNEY Come for the golf, stay for the fun?
That’s what the AT&T Byron Nelson organizers hope that will happen at TPC Craig Ranch next weekend. Here’s an overview of what fans should know before heading to the tournament:
Field
Back-to-back tournament defending champion KH Lee will be back and looking for another title at TPC Craig Ranch. Local stars Jordan Spieth, who was a finalist last year, and Scottie Scheffler will be looking to dethrone Lee, along with other notable pros. The Coody twins, Parker and Pierceson, have received sponsor exemptions and will also be on the pitch. The brothers played in Plano West and Texas.
Some other notable names include: Jimmy Walker, Ryan Palmer, Hideki Matsuyuma, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner and Tom Hoge.
Ticket prices
–General admission tickets are $75 per day. Children 15 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
-Club ULTRA, with front row seats until the 17th hole: $250 per day Thursday and Sunday; $300 per day Friday and Saturday
-Champions Club, overlooking the 18th fairway: $425 per day Thursday and Sunday; $450 per day Friday and Saturday.
-Choctaw Club, close view of holes 16 and 13: $525 per day Thursday and Sunday; $550 per day Friday and Saturday.
Parking will be at McKinney ISD Stadium. It will cost $20 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. There will be shuttles from the parking lot to TPC Craig Ranch.
Military members, active and veterans, and teachers can claim free tickets on the tournament website.
ranch 17
This will be the third Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. This year, organizers will unveil a fully enclosed stadium on the par-3, 17th hole. It is aptly called Ranch 17.
The newly redesigned stadium concept for Ranch17 recognizes Mr. Nelsons dream, a press release on the hole said, showcasing an elevated expression of sophistication and courage that celebrates the tournament’s unique Texas spirit.
The tournament expects around 6,000 people to be on the hole at any one time. He sold himself corporate spots, which line the sides of the hole. The green backdrop will include general admission seating. General admission tickets are $75 per day. Tournament management hopes the enclosure will bring new energy to the tournament and its signature hole.
Video: Inside AT&T Byron Nelsons 17th Hole
Something for everyone
This is one of Byron Nelson’s mantras. To be up to the task, the tournament offers multiple facilities.
The grounds will have several places to hang out, including Garrison Brothers Distillery Bunker, Titos Stillhouse Lounge, and the Meiomi Wine Lounge, among others.
The Corral, sponsored by HEB, is a shaded hospitality area with several lawn games, dining concepts, and nursing and changing stations along the 18th fairway.
There will also be free concerts once the Friday and Saturday rounds are over. Dallas local and country singer Hayden Haddock will headline Friday night. On Saturday, the Maylee Thomas Band, with McKinney Mayor George Fuller on guitar, will open for Buffalo Ruckus.
The memorable institute
The Byron Nelson will promote its Chip in for mental health campaign for tournament beneficiaries, The memorable institute, a non-profit organization providing mental health services and an elementary school run by mental health experts and teachers. The Byron Nelson recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The tournament will provide players and fans with green mental health awareness ribbons and will also sell green wristbands.
On Twitter: @JoeJHoyt
Find more golf coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/golf/2023/05/08/att-byron-nelson-five-things-fans-should-know-including-ticket-prices-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Five things fans need to know, including ticket prices, entertainment
- ANALYSIS: What Makes a ‘Generation Hockey Star’? – Winnipeg
- This Italian fashion label is the epitome of timeless, understated luxury The Irish Times
- Kalamazoo to List Lithium Projects on Australian Stock Exchange
- Skills and inclusion for a just and sustainable future
- The moment Queen Camilla was crowned at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey – BBC News
- AI predicts future pancreatic cancer
- Beijing calls for stable relations between the United States and China to “prevent any accident”
- E. Jean Carroll was ‘exactly’ Donald Trump type, lawyer says in closing argument
- Road to 2024 | With Narendra Modi as message, Karnataka polls as leg work, BJP sets the stage for 2024
- Turkish opposition rally cut short due to violence
- ASEAN leaders to tackle regional crises at Tropical Resort