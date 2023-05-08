Five things fans need to know, including ticket prices, entertainment

MCKINNEY Come for the golf, stay for the fun?

That’s what the AT&T Byron Nelson organizers hope that will happen at TPC Craig Ranch next weekend. Here’s an overview of what fans should know before heading to the tournament:

Field

Back-to-back tournament defending champion KH Lee will be back and looking for another title at TPC Craig Ranch. Local stars Jordan Spieth, who was a finalist last year, and Scottie Scheffler will be looking to dethrone Lee, along with other notable pros. The Coody twins, Parker and Pierceson, have received sponsor exemptions and will also be on the pitch. The brothers played in Plano West and Texas.

Some other notable names include: Jimmy Walker, Ryan Palmer, Hideki Matsuyuma, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner and Tom Hoge.

Ticket ticker Get the latest D-FW sports news, analysis, scores and more.

Ticket prices

–General admission tickets are $75 per day. Children 15 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

-Club ULTRA, with front row seats until the 17th hole: $250 per day Thursday and Sunday; $300 per day Friday and Saturday

-Champions Club, overlooking the 18th fairway: $425 per day Thursday and Sunday; $450 per day Friday and Saturday.

-Choctaw Club, close view of holes 16 and 13: $525 per day Thursday and Sunday; $550 per day Friday and Saturday.

Parking will be at McKinney ISD Stadium. It will cost $20 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. There will be shuttles from the parking lot to TPC Craig Ranch.

Military members, active and veterans, and teachers can claim free tickets on the tournament website.

ranch 17

This will be the third Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. This year, organizers will unveil a fully enclosed stadium on the par-3, 17th hole. It is aptly called Ranch 17.

The newly redesigned stadium concept for Ranch17 recognizes Mr. Nelsons dream, a press release on the hole said, showcasing an elevated expression of sophistication and courage that celebrates the tournament’s unique Texas spirit.

The tournament expects around 6,000 people to be on the hole at any one time. He sold himself corporate spots, which line the sides of the hole. The green backdrop will include general admission seating. General admission tickets are $75 per day. Tournament management hopes the enclosure will bring new energy to the tournament and its signature hole.

Video: Inside AT&T Byron Nelsons 17th Hole For the upcoming AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament, the par-3 17th hole of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course is transformed into a “stadium” hole.

Something for everyone

This is one of Byron Nelson’s mantras. To be up to the task, the tournament offers multiple facilities.

The grounds will have several places to hang out, including Garrison Brothers Distillery Bunker, Titos Stillhouse Lounge, and the Meiomi Wine Lounge, among others.

The Corral, sponsored by HEB, is a shaded hospitality area with several lawn games, dining concepts, and nursing and changing stations along the 18th fairway.

There will also be free concerts once the Friday and Saturday rounds are over. Dallas local and country singer Hayden Haddock will headline Friday night. On Saturday, the Maylee Thomas Band, with McKinney Mayor George Fuller on guitar, will open for Buffalo Ruckus.

The memorable institute

The Byron Nelson will promote its Chip in for mental health campaign for tournament beneficiaries, The memorable institute, a non-profit organization providing mental health services and an elementary school run by mental health experts and teachers. The Byron Nelson recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The tournament will provide players and fans with green mental health awareness ribbons and will also sell green wristbands.

On Twitter: @JoeJHoyt

TPC Craig Ranch wants to breathe new energy into AT&T Byron Nelson with Project Ranch 17 Q&A: Architects Beau Welling and Gil Hanse on the vision, inspiration behind Fields Ranch courses

Find more golf coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.