Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 14-20

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals turns 79. Director-producer George Lucas is 79 years old. Actor Meg Foster (Cagney and Lacey) is 75 years old. Director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) is 72. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 71 years old. Actor Tim Roth is 62 years old. Poison guitarist CC DeVille is 61. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 61. Actor Danny Huston (John Adams miniseries) is 61 years old. The musician Fabrice Morvan from Milli Vanilli is 57 years old. Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez is 57. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 57 years old. Actor Cate Blanchett is 54 years old. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 54 years old. Director Sofia Coppola (Lost In Translation) is 52 years old. Actor Gabriel Mann (Revenge) is 51 years old. All Saints singer Natalie Appleton turns 50. Singer Shanice is 50 years old. Actor Carla Jimenez (Growing Up Fisher) is 49 years old. Los Lonely Boys guitarist Henry Garza is 45. Old Crow Medicine Show singer Ketch Secor is 45. Black Keys singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach is 44. Plain White Ts bassist Mike Retondo is 42 years old. Actor Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men, Joan of Arcadia) is 40 years old. Actor Lina Esco (SWAT) is 38 years old. Actress Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) is 30 years old.

May 15: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti turns 87. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 87 years old. Singer Lenny Welch is 84 years old. Actor Gunilla Hutton (Petticoat Junction, Hee Haw) is 81 years old. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 81 years old. Actor Chazz Palminteri ( Analyze This, Mulholland Falls) is 77 years old. Musician Brian Eno is 75 years old. Actor Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music) is 73 years old. Musician Mike Oldfield is 70 years old. Actor Lee Horsley (Matt Houston) is 68 years old. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 62. Actor David Charvet (Melrose Place) is 51 years old. Actor Russell Hornsby (Grimm) is 49 years old. Actor David Krumholtz (Numb3rs) is 45 years old. The bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 43 years old. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is 42 years old. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge (The Walking Dead, American Horror Story) is 41 years old. Cage The Elephant guitarist Brad Shultz is 41 years old. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 39 years old.

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham turns 79. Actor Danny Trejo is 79 years old. Actor Bill Smitrovich (Crime Story, Life Goes On) is 76 years old. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 70 years old. Actor Debra Winger is 68 years old. Actor Mare Winningham is 64 years old. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of the Dave Matthews Band is 59. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 58 years old. Singer Janet Jackson is 57 years old. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (Nashville, General Hospital) is 57 years old. Actor Brian F. OByrne (Million Dollar Baby) is 56 years old. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 55 years old. Actor David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 54 years old. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 54 years old. Actor Tracey Gold (Growing Pains) is 54 years old. 52. Country singer Rick Trevino is 52 years old. Actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) is 51 years old. Rapper Special Ed is 51 years old. Actor Tori Spelling is 50 years old. Actor Sean Carrigan (The Young and the Restless) is 49 years old. Rapper B. Slade (AKA Tonex) is 48 years old. Actor Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men) is 46 years old. Actor Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) is 42 years old. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 38. Actor Megan Fox (Transformers) is 37 years old. Actor Drew Roy (Falling Skies, Hannah Montana) is 37. Actor Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) is 37 years old. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones) is 33 years old. Actor Marc John Jefferies (The Tracy Morgan Show) is 33 years old. Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenting) is 29 years old.

May 17: Singer Taj Mahal turns 81. Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford is 74. The singer-guitarist George Johnson of the Johnson Brothers is 70 years old. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 70. Singer Enya is 62 years old. Actor Craig Ferguson (The Late Late Show, The Drew Carey Show) is 60 years old. Phish keyboardist Page McConnell is 60 years old. Actor David Eigenberg (Sex and the City) is 59 years old. Mint Condition guitarist ODell is 58 years old. Nine Inch Nails musician Trent Reznor is 58 years old. Paige Turco (The 100) is 58 years old. Actor Hill Harper (CSI: NY, He Got Game) is 57. TV personality and interior designer Thom Filicia (Queer Eye For The Straight Guy) is 54. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 53 years old. Shai singer Darnell Van Rensalier is 53 years old. Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme is 50. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 49. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) is 49 years old. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) is 47 years old. Actor Kat Foster (Til Death) is 45 years old. The singer-songwriter Passenger is 39 years old. Dancer Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars) is 38 years old. Actor Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, Kim Possible) is 37 years old. Actor Nikki Reed (Twilight) is 35 years old. Actor Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is 33 years old.

May 18: Actress Priscilla Pointer (Dallas, Carrie, Blue Velvet) turns 99. Actress Candice Azzara (In Her Shoes, Caroline in the City, Rhoda) is 82 years old. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 81. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 75. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 74 years old. Devo singer Mark Mothersbaugh is 73. Actor James Stephens (Paper Chase, Father Dowling Mysteries) is 72 years old. Country singer George Strait is 71 years old. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (Anna and the King, The Replacement Killers) is 68 years old. Helmet singer-guitarist Page Hamilton is 63 years old. MercyMe guitarist Barry Graul is 62 years old. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and dc Talk is 57. Singer-actor Martika (Wiseguy) is 54 years old. Comedian Tina Fey (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) is 53. Musician Jack Johnson is 48 years old. Country singer David Nail is 44 years old. Mista singer Darryl Allen is 43 years old. Actor Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) is 42 years old. Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 41 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 36 years old. Actor Violett Beane (God Friended Me) is 27 years old. Actor Hala Finley (Man with a Plan) is 14 years old.

May 19: TV personality David Hartman turns 88. Actor James Fox is 84 years old. Actor Nancy Kwan is 84 years old. Musician Pete Townshend is 78 years old. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 72 years old. AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is 69. Actor Steven Ford is 67 years old. Actor Toni Lewis (Homicide, Oz, As the World Turns) is 63 years old. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 61 years old. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (Monk) is 53 years old. Ace of Base singer Jenny Berggren is 51. Kim Zolciak Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta) is 45 years old. Singer Shooter Jennings is 44 years old. Comedian Michael Che (Saturday Night Live) is 40 years old. Underoath guitarist Tim McTague is 40 years old. MGMT guitarist James Richardson is 40. Actor Eric Lloyd (Santa Claus) is 37 years old. Singer Sam Smith is 31 years old. Actor Nolan Lyons (Boardwalk Empire) is 22 years old.

May 20: actor David Proval (The Sopranos) turns 81. Actor-singer Cher is 77 years old. Actor Dave Thomas (Grace Under Fire, SCTV) is 75 years old. Ultravox musician Warren Cann is 73 years old. Actor Dean Butler (Little House on the Prairie) is 67 years old. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos is 65. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 64 years old. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 64 years old. Actor John Billingsley (True Blood, Enterprise) is 63 years old. Actor Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) is 63 years old. Haircut 100 singer Nick Heyward is 62 years old. TV personality Ted Allen (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) is 58. Actor Mindy Cohn (Facts of Life) is 57 years old. Belly guitarist Tom Gorman is 57 years old. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 51 years old. Mudvayne bassist Ryan Martinie is 48 years old. Actor Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls) is 46 years old. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 39 years old. Country singer Jon Pardi is 38 years old.