Monday, May 8, 2023: Daily Shipping to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage Deals + Entertainment

Specials

Published on May 8, 2023 |
by TLV News

Monday, May 8, 2023

MONDAY 5.08.2023

Rooster : DJ WAD

Blind pig: anecdotes (8 p.m.)

Campus Wines: Staff Selection Monday: 10% off Staff Selection

Lafayette and Oxford County Public Library: Family Storytime (6 p.m.)

Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880

Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.

Annex
1002 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.2229

5:01 p.m.

big bad breakfast
719 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.2666

7:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968

11:22; upstairs bar open 4:00 p.m. midnight

Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080

Bar ONLY: 4 p.m. 1 a.m.

Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks

FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912

10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.

Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881

2:01 p.m.

Octanes at $5 ALL DAY

The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411

3:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks

McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637

11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks

Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414

5h3013h

Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970

3:01 p.m.

$4 pitchers + DJ WADE

Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122

11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899

11:01 a.m.

Happy Hour 36:
$2 Tacos
Homemade margaritas $5 / pitchers $20
Maids 2 for 1
half price apps

Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871

11:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m.

Half Price Iced Margaritas & Mojitos ALL DAY

Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks

