Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed nearly a year after Goodfellas actor died in his sleep
Actor Ray Liottait’s official the cause of death has been revealed almost a year after his disappearance.
THE cocaine bear the actor died of heart and respiratory problems, according to a Monday, May 8 report from TMZ. According to medical documents obtained by the outlet, Liotta’s death was described as “natural and non-violent”. Authorities cited respiratory failure, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure as the reasons for his death.
The documents also noted that Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, which is a thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances on the walls of the arteries.
THE Freedmen stars the death was confirmed to NBC News by his publicist in May 2022. The outlet noted that the actor died in his sleep at the age of 67. At the time of his death, Liotta was working in the Dominican Republic on the next film Dangerous waters.
Wow! This really sucks RIP Goodfella, Ice-T tweeted at the time, sharing an obituary from NBC News.
Kristin Chenowethfor his part, also paid tribute to Liotta’s role as Henry Hill in the 1990 film, writing via Twitter, RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago.
THE field of dreams the actor had an accomplished film career, beginning with a string of blockbuster films in the 90s and also including starring roles in the 1986s something wild, Marriage story and over the three seasons shades of blue opposite series Jennifer Lopez.
I started very hot out of the box. Then I definitely had a career up and down, Liotta said NPR in November 2016. And when things started to calm down again, I got frustrated. So I was just watching what was going on. And that seemed to be the way things started going.
He continued: I firmly believe that the screenplay is your bible. And the script and a voucher tell you everything you need to know. And I just committed to the script [for Goodfellas]. I learned everything. I learned that I had so much time to learn it. And I was at home in New Jersey because my mother was sick at the time. But also, just the script was great. What Martin [Scorsese] And Nicholas [Pileggi] wrote that I just committed to this, to the words that were on the page.
Liotta is survived by her fiancé, Jay NittoloAnd his daughter Karsen, 24, which he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.
Christmas wishes come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!! THE A New Jersey native wrote via Instagram in December 2020standing in front of a Christmas tree with Nittolo.
Karen, indeed, helped introduce him to his fiancé. The late actor revealed during a September 2021 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Karsen first met Nittolos son of the same age at a party. Then he recalled Karsen telling Nittolo, I want you to go out with my dad. I think you would be perfect for my dad.”
