Design Fringe Exhibition Submissions | ArtsHub Australia





Registration is now open for Melbourne Fringe and Linden New Art’s annual Design Fringe exhibition. It’s time for your best and brightest creative ideas to come out to boogie on the d-floor (design floor, that is). After a resoundingly successful program in 2022, Design Fringe returns to celebrate the ambitious, the iconic and the avant-garde at home in Linden New Art. Design Fringe is Melbourne Fringe’s annual contemporary design exhibition that celebrates innovation in all facets of the industry, showcasing bold new ideas and amplifying the work of ambitious designers at all stages of their careers. This is your chance to push the boundaries of traditional notions of design. We invite artists to participate and contribute their work in everything from textiles, jewelry, furniture and ceramics to architectural and civic design. We want the boldest design feats you can conceive of, so show us what you’ve got and apply now. Design Fringe will include: A suite of public Design Fringe programs including tours, talks and workshops A range of diversity initiatives, including a mentorship program and grants for female and non-binary designers A brand new First Nations Commission · A rewards program. In addition to this program of events, in 2023 we will launch our Design Fringe Ambassadors program, featuring established designers, including alumni, to deepen our engagement with the object design industry. We will also be offering two mentorships to emerging designers, giving them the opportunity to learn from experts, gain valuable knowledge and advice to advance their careers. Challenge 2023 Design Fringe’s 2023 theme, Speculation: Eight billion little utopias, invites Australian designers to imagine alternative visions of the future through design. We are looking for powerful, critical, progressive work that will engage with the big issues of our time, work that will stimulate conversations and imagine all the possibilities of what a new utopia could be. We don’t need you to define the future, but to help us imagine its alternatives. Design Fringe for Gender Equity We are offering female and non-binary designers and artists the opportunity to participate in this exciting initiative, which includes a 13.3% discount on regos (representing the gender pay gap), mentorship opportunities and more . More info here: bit.ly/DesignFringeForGenderEquity23 Design Fringe Microgrants Our Design Fringe micro-grants program is full of small amounts of money (a micro-grant if you will) to support artists who find rego fees or other upfront costs (like material fees) a barrier to participation. Learn more: bit.ly/DesignFringeMicrogrants23

