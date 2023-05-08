June 2023: What’s Happening at DeSoto?











This family event is celebrated with children's activities, live cultural entertainment, speakers, food and fabulous vendors. The Malcolm X Festival is back!! This family event will be celebrated with children's activities, live cultural entertainment, speakers, food and fabulous vendors.

This event is free to the public, but we would like people to RSVP. Come and enjoy tons of delicious spicy crawfish, great food, live music, vendors and games. Revel in the best of blues and funk and enjoy the infectious beats. It will be a family, relaxed and fun community event. ***FREE Entrance and Parking*** Grimes Park 501 E. Wintergreen Road. DeSoto, TX Live performances by Willie Clayton, Drea Randle and The Odyssey Band and Audacity. LIVE ARTISTS Willie Clayton Willie Clayton is an American blues and soul-blues singer-songwriter from Chicago. He has recorded over 25 albums since the 1980s. He has been performing since the late 1960s. His chart successes span the decades from the 1980s. Drea Randle and the band Odyssey Drea Randle is proclaimed the new diva of urban contemporary gospel music. Drea was discovered by the Prince of Gospel himself, John P. Kee. Drea Randle has sung with the greatest and performed before the multitudes. His first solo album “Oo-Wee” was on the billboard. She chooses to sing an uplifting song and will compel her fans to live a life wired, animated, and inspired by the Holy Spirit! Audacity Audacity is an all-female variety cover band that will take you on a captivating journey from R&B, Soul, Pop and Jazz to today’s Top 40s. This group includes the hottest musicians who will add quality, finesse and your final touch of entertainment. Audacity has performed for many events across the DFW Metroplex. Are you a seller? Here is an opportunity Community participation is key to the success of this event. The City of DeSoto would like to invite your organization to be a part of this fun event through active participation or financial support. Opportunities are available for non-profit community organizations for fundraising or to promote your organization. Email [email protected] for more information. Be out of the fun, sponsor our event The DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department has a unique opportunity for you and your business. Click here for sponsor details. For more information, call 972.230.9650 or email [email protected] Crayfish Festival – Weather Policy In case of bad weather, the decision to move to the Recreation Center will be made at 2 p.m. on the day of the event. Updates will be available by calling 972-230-9652. Join us for an evening filled with music by the band 2NDIINone and comedy by Celebrity and Trey Mack DeSoto Corner Theater 211 E. Pleasant Run Road DeSoto, TX *** FREE PARKING*** TICKETS $25 Early Bird before 5/27 Should be a SOLD-OUT show There will be no refunds for this event. Mayor’s Summer Book Club opens June 5, 2023 Monday, June 5, 2023 5-7 p.m. Ready to start the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Reading Club at the library? Earn points, win free books, enter raffle contests and more! Saturday, June 10, 2023 Situational Awareness for Teenage Girls 12-2 p.m. BOSI Teen Girls Mentoring introduces Situational Awareness: Are you aware of your surroundings? – Teen girls ages 13-18 are invited to join Cheryl Washington and Officer Jessica Ryan with the DeSoto Police Department at the DeSoto Public Library on Saturdays. June 10 from 12:14 p.m. to share hidden signs they never consider in dating, human trafficking, cyberbullying, and various other situations. Teens earn community service hours for participating! No reservation required. For more information, contact Marq Runnels at 972.230.9663.

