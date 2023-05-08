Bollywood Dance Club founder finds sense of belonging in Chico State

Since 2016, approximately 1,600 Wildcats have studied abroad at one of 200 locations in 35 countries. In the opposite flight path, Chico State welcomes more than 250 students from 54 nations each year. The following article is one of six student profiles included in “Passport to Self Discovery,” a feature article in Chico Statements, Spring 2023.

Name : Aishwarya Gowda

: Aishwarya Gowda Has traveled from : Maharashtra, India

: Maharashtra, India Major : Electrical engineering

: Electrical engineering Minors: Mathematics, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering

Before leaving India, Aishwarya Aishu Gowda only knew two things about Chico: it was a small town and somewhere in California. These are among the main reasons she chose to transfer to Chico State, in addition to the university’s renowned engineering program and affordable tuition.

After a 15-hour flight and a lengthy Uber ride, she arrived bearing the weight of her family’s expectations and her own feelings of foreboding. She expected the work to be difficult and the environment demanding. Transferred to Chico State in the middle of a semester at her previous college, much of her classes would have to be restarted, which added to the pressure she felt.

I was worried about whether faculty members would accept me because I’m an international student, whether they would like me or get to know me, Gowda said.

She quickly learned that the teachers were helpful, approachable and fully invested in her success, especially her academic advisor, Kathleen Meehan. With her support, Gowda was able to endure a bumpy first year filled with many difficult lessons, ranging from language difficulty to testing formats that were completely new to her.

Aishwarya Gowda, center, performs with Geology Major Alinkar Nyein (right) and Public Health Major Valinda Arnold (left) at Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, love and spring. (Matt Bates / College Photographer)

In America, where you build and make things rather than just focusing on theory, I realized coding isn’t for me, Gowda said. With Meehans’ guidance, she changed her major from computer science to electrical engineering, due to its relationship to math, she also studies math, management information systems, and computer engineering.

These simple tweaks added up. Now in her second year, Gowda is on the right track academically and very comfortable on campus. She is a board member of the Global Student Society and a member (and former social media and events coordinator) of the Indian Student Association. She is also the founder and president of the Bollywood Dance Club. The club has approximately 50 members, including students from various nations and almost 50% from Chico, and operates under a radically inclusive code.

Aishwarya Gowda and her friends pose with the Global Student Society at the Choose Chico event on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jason Halley/University Photographer)

We accompany all types of dancers, whatever your morphology or your abilities. We believe there are no non-dancers in the world. Anyone can dance and it’s just fear that keeps her away, she says.

As she heads into her freshman year, Gowda is unwavering in her personal mission to connect for herself and others on a campus that has become her home.

Some faculty members have become family to me, others have become mentors. Everyone in their own way helped and supported me mentally, academically and emotionally, she said. I realized that family doesn’t have to be your bloodline or your relatives.

Aishwarya performs with the Bollywood Dance Club during the International Festival on campus. (Matt Bates/academic photographer)

This realization is best summed up by an interaction that took place after a Bollywood Dance Club performance at a multicultural event last year, when IEGE office staff surprised her with their presence.

As soon as we came off stage, we saw Tasha (Alexander) and Cindy (McKay) with their moms, and they had brought flowers, Gowda said. We international students are growing up fast here, but we still miss being loved by our elders. This small gesture from our faculty and staff is what makes Chico home.