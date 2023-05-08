Entertainment
Bollywood Dance Club founder finds sense of belonging in Chico State
(Jason Halley / College Photographer)
Since 2016, approximately 1,600 Wildcats have studied abroad at one of 200 locations in 35 countries. In the opposite flight path, Chico State welcomes more than 250 students from 54 nations each year. The following article is one of six student profiles included in “Passport to Self Discovery,” a feature article in Chico Statements, Spring 2023.
- Name: Aishwarya Gowda
- Has traveled from: Maharashtra, India
- Major: Electrical engineering
- Minors: Mathematics, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering
Before leaving India, Aishwarya Aishu Gowda only knew two things about Chico: it was a small town and somewhere in California. These are among the main reasons she chose to transfer to Chico State, in addition to the university’s renowned engineering program and affordable tuition.
After a 15-hour flight and a lengthy Uber ride, she arrived bearing the weight of her family’s expectations and her own feelings of foreboding. She expected the work to be difficult and the environment demanding. Transferred to Chico State in the middle of a semester at her previous college, much of her classes would have to be restarted, which added to the pressure she felt.
I was worried about whether faculty members would accept me because I’m an international student, whether they would like me or get to know me, Gowda said.
She quickly learned that the teachers were helpful, approachable and fully invested in her success, especially her academic advisor, Kathleen Meehan. With her support, Gowda was able to endure a bumpy first year filled with many difficult lessons, ranging from language difficulty to testing formats that were completely new to her.
In America, where you build and make things rather than just focusing on theory, I realized coding isn’t for me, Gowda said. With Meehans’ guidance, she changed her major from computer science to electrical engineering, due to its relationship to math, she also studies math, management information systems, and computer engineering.
These simple tweaks added up. Now in her second year, Gowda is on the right track academically and very comfortable on campus. She is a board member of the Global Student Society and a member (and former social media and events coordinator) of the Indian Student Association. She is also the founder and president of the Bollywood Dance Club. The club has approximately 50 members, including students from various nations and almost 50% from Chico, and operates under a radically inclusive code.
We accompany all types of dancers, whatever your morphology or your abilities. We believe there are no non-dancers in the world. Anyone can dance and it’s just fear that keeps her away, she says.
As she heads into her freshman year, Gowda is unwavering in her personal mission to connect for herself and others on a campus that has become her home.
Some faculty members have become family to me, others have become mentors. Everyone in their own way helped and supported me mentally, academically and emotionally, she said. I realized that family doesn’t have to be your bloodline or your relatives.
This realization is best summed up by an interaction that took place after a Bollywood Dance Club performance at a multicultural event last year, when IEGE office staff surprised her with their presence.
As soon as we came off stage, we saw Tasha (Alexander) and Cindy (McKay) with their moms, and they had brought flowers, Gowda said. We international students are growing up fast here, but we still miss being loved by our elders. This small gesture from our faculty and staff is what makes Chico home.
Communications Manager Clayton Truscott leads storytelling and content development efforts for University Communications.
|
Sources
2/ https://today.csuchico.edu/aishwarya-gowda/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pit Repairs Delayed – DiscoverMooseJaw.com
- Ashley Park’s cut-out pineapple dress at the gala d’or
- Bollywood Dance Club founder finds sense of belonging in Chico State
- Rice’s Innovation Office is affiliated with Carbon and the TyRex Group.US News | News and Media Relations
- NIH revives funding for controversial coronavirus research
- Closing arguments begin for the claims of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump : NPR
- UK weather: Bureau of Meteorology issues yellow warning for thunderstorms as UK records hottest day so far | weather news
- June 2023: What’s Happening at DeSoto?
- Yes, Penguins can win the NHL Draft Lottery, but…
- Owners of Mission Fresh Fashion are hosting a “retirement sale”
- ISPR warns Imran over allegations against officer
- President meets with overseas Chinese representatives