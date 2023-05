‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Named New Dior Beauty Ambassador

Caleb McLaughlin is the latest Gen Z star to sign a Dior Beauty Ambassador. As the new face of the brand, the stranger thingsthe actor will begin his partnership by supporting the French Maison’s La Collection Privée perfume line, through WWD. According to a statement from Dior, McLaughlin will partner with the brand, celebrating Dior’s iconic heritage and supporting Dior Beauty in the fragrance category. The actor’s role as ambassador marks Dior’s latest move to target younger consumers. Among several others, Dior named South Korean pop star Haerin, a member of NewJeans, a global ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty last week. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega, Thuso Mbedu, Fai Khadra, Liu Yuxin, Orelsan and stranger thingsactors Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn are on board as ambassadors for La Collection Privé hero Gris Dior. Besides McLaughlin’s acting prowess, Dior cites his selection in the heavyweight’s commitment to philanthropy. According to Dior, McLaughlin “has developed his own non-profit foundation, Toa Foundation Inc. (meaning to evolve in Swahili) that supports personal and mental development globally through the performing arts and financial literacy. He is also an active member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, the official youth basketball engagement program of the NBA, which strives to support and enhance the youth basketball experience for young players across the country. Following the announcement of the final season ofstranger thingswill be postponed to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, it will be some time before McLaughlin reappears in his role as Lucas. Outside of The Duffer Brothers show, however, McLaughlin is set to star in Peacock’s upcoming film about LeBron James’ high school basketball career. Shooting Stars. See Caleb McLaughlin’s inaugural Dior Beauty shoot above. Elsewhere in the industry, the rise of quiet luxury isn’t just a TikTok trend.

