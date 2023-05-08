“Succession” Season 4 Episode 7 Review: In “Tailgate Party,” Shiv and Tom Steal the Show (SPOILERS)









CNN

—

Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for the seventh episode of the fourth season of Successions, Tailgate Party. Well that sure went south fast. While there have been many developments around the proposed deal between Waystar Royco and GoJo, as well as political posturing and haggling ahead of a presidential election, the heart of the seventh episode of the final season of Succession, Tailgate Party, resided in the recurring relationship between Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and her ex-husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). The hour started with the two enjoying the renewed warmth between them, even exchanging naughty texts. Still, if reconciliation seemed to be in the air as they hosted a massive event together, we had a little break and we were back, Tom said, rehearsing how they would explain things. Television never witnessed. Trouble began to brew quickly, starting with Shiv’s puzzled (and priceless) reaction when Tom gave him a scorpion as a gift. Things escalated as Shiv led Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd) around the party, smiling while hinting at the post-merger changes that would include showing Tom the door. Shiv had played an angle, serving as an insider and informant to Matssons as he jockeyed with his brothers, who sought, clumsily, to torpedo the affair. His resolve was tested, however, when Matsson hesitated to clarify his role and later admitted that he had falsified subscriber numbers in India, hoping to hide these discrepancies in the rush of l acquisition of Waystar. With the two already restless, Tom and Shiv finally unloaded on each other, in what played like the mother of all Emmy campaign reels for their respective third nominations (Macfadyen won last year ): You’re an asshole, she told him. You are broken, he said. I don’t love you. I don’t even care about you, she spat. It’s not my fault you didn’t get his approval, Tom said, regarding his rocky relationship with his father, before Shiv delivered the final blow: You don’t deserve me. And you never did. Obviously, there was a lot more going on in the hour, from Matsson dismissing the Roy boys as failures to Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) threatening Roman (Kieran Culkin) to release the very private text messages that he had sent her in order to obtain a favorable financial settlement after the bloodshed of the preceding weeks. Plus, there was the little matter of trying to grease Connor (Alan Ruck) with an ambassadorship in order to get him to drop out of the presidential race, and Greg (Nicholas Braun), aka Gary to Matsson, telling employees of the dismissals via a painfully stiff Zoom call. This all pales, however, next to the epic Tom-and-Shiv roller coaster ride. Those scenes played like a gift for Succession and Snook and Macfadyen fans, who, with apologies to that scorpion, put enough spice into their zingers to deserve all the accolades that come with them.

