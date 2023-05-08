Entertainment
Jury Duties Ronald isn’t an actor, but should the Emmys do one?
Can an actor really be the best actor if they don’t know they’re acting? This is the enigma at the heart of Legal Departments Emmy push. FreeVee, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, submitted the first season of Dummy Sitcoms for several Emmy comedy categories, including acting, writing and direction.
But the looming question that would be considered by the Television Academy is whether Ronald Gladden, the San Diego solar entrepreneur, unaware that his jury summons is bogus and everyone around him is an actor is eligible for an actor award, by a report last week from Variety. The hope is that Ronald would be considered for the comedy lead cast race, taking on darlings like Bill Hader in barryJason Sudeikis in Ted Lassoand more.
In a week with a new Marvel movie, a new Zelda game, and Mother’s Day (PSA!), the question of whether a TV breakout performance that isn’t quite a performance counts as an actor isn’t perhaps not the most pressing problem. Even though it’s just a way to advertise a show that’s already enjoying word-of-mouth, the decision could impact other shows like Murderville that toe the line on the comedy/variety divide. Like a good legal drama, there’s a lot to dig into in the name of justice. So what’s the right thing for the Academy to do? Let’s hear the evidence.
The case of Jury Dutys Ronald as a great performance
Of course, Ronald doesn’t know he’s in a sitcom, and certainly doesn’t know he’s the usual Joe at the center of a lot of pageantry. But Legal Department is a scripted show, with storylines and characters unfolding all around it. As Jenna Maroney on 30 RockRonald lived theatrically on a daily basis, even if he does not know it.
The crude way to say this is that Ronald gave an accidental improvisational performance. Since that’s technically how we all move around the world (albeit most without a camera crew), think of it this way: there are plenty of shows where the performances heavily and consistently incorporate improvisation, as Curb your enthusiasm, Reno 911!Or The league. As the Varietys article notes, some of those performances earned Emmy nominations. Why not Ron?
In this way, Legal Department and Ronald’s totally improvised performance at the heart of it absolutely qualifies. He’s completely merged his emotions into his role, whether it’s reacting to someone trying to say he’s too racist to swear on or telling James Marsden that the Sonic movie is actually funny. What’s more method than that?
The case against Ronald
Of course, there’s the truth introduced by every promotional item and tagline on the show: Hes not acting. There are 12 jurors, and 11 actors; all the conceit is surrounding a regular guy with people who do things and building a show around how he unknowingly bounces off their storylines. Ronald, charming as he is, couldn’t be accused of acting any more than Mario could be of liking the color red, or Star Treks Worf excels at being the best guy, it’s just what theyre doing. While I love Ronald and his calm, bombastic reactions to the sweet madness of the jury, he just reacts.
While Larry David certainly plays an off-the-cuff, slightly satirized version of himself, Ronald’s performance is better likened to a reality TV star than a mockumentary. (The premise is not far from the more realistic 2003s The Joe Schmo Show.) The whole thing is basically a game, and Ronald is just walking through it.
If we were to allow him to be honored for his contributions, we had to redraw the boundaries of performance as we (the Emmys) understand it: the heroes and villains of Love is blind eligible for their performances at the altar? What about all the people on Survivor who didn’t come here to make friends? Where are Nathan Fielder and Repetition fit into all of this?
The game as Ronald is, his eligibility as best lead actor calls everything into question. It’s something this court (the Emmys) just isn’t equipped to overturn decades of precedence.
|
