Frankie Goes to Hollywood surprises fans with brief but stunning reunion at Eurovision opening concert in Liverpool





Sign up for Roisin OConnors Now Hear This free weekly newsletter for the inside track on all things music Receive our free Now Hear This email Frankie Goes to Hollywood surprised fans with a brief reunion during the Eurovision opening concert. On Sunday evening (May 7), the group came together as Eurovision week kicked off in their hometown of Liverpool with The National Lotterys Big Eurovision Welcome. The band’s five original lineup members, Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark OToole and Peter Gill, performed at the St Georges Plateau, with a concert attended by 25,000 people. However, the band, which last performed together 36 years ago, did not play their greatest hits, such as Relax or The Power of Love. Instead, they simply performed their 1985 song Welcome to the Pleasuredome from their debut album of the same name. The song charted at No. 2 in 1985. Fans were thrilled if a bit confused by the performance and song choice, with many saying they didn’t think they would ever see Frankie Goes to Hollywood perform live. Frankie Goes to Hollywood is superb, I loved seeing them live again, I should have done more than one song though! one participant wrote. Just a Frankie Goes To Hollywood song. A song? Amazing to see them, but come on, another commented. A tweet read: Welcome Back To The Pleasuredome! Frankie Goes To Hollywood looked amazing after 36 years. They played Pleasuredome (the song) and looked like they were warming up but that was it! More! Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Well, Frankie Goes to Hollywood only did one song, but they were awesome and the event was spectacular, said another commenter. The band’s musical ability has been widely praised, with one Twitter user writing: I hope Frankie Goes To Hollywood does a reunion tour next year because they sound amazing. The last time Frankie Goes to Hollywood performed together at Wembley Arena in 1987, a brawl reportedly broke out backstage between the band members arguing over Johnson and OToole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/frankie-goes-to-hollywood-reunion-eurovision-b2334916.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos