Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. is an empathetic and charming representation of pre-adolescence – The Cavalier Daily

After tackling high school angst in 2016 film The Edge of Seventeen, director Kelly Fremon Craig is back with her new film Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret. this time addressing the awkwardness of being a pre-teen.

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. based on a Judy Blume novel of the same title follows 11-year-old Margaret, played by Abby Ryder Fortson, who is an only child in her early teens in 1970. Her family moves from New York to suburban New York . Jersey. Naturally, she’s not too thrilled about living in the Garden State.

The film is admirably open and direct about the struggles of youth and growing up. Margaret struggles with her body image. She’s not sure she’ll get her first period later than her classmates. She does not know why her maternal grandparents are absent from her life. The film tackles youthful topics like body development and menstruation openly, they aren’t taboo, and Fremon Craig avoids feeling intrusive or disrespectful.

Fortson, who audiences might recognize as Cassie Lang from the first two Ant-Man films, is excellent in her first leading role. She carries the insecurities of a middle schooler on her face and through her delivery line. It’s not often a child-led performance that possesses the poise and command that Forston has when she’s on screen.

Margaret’s religious curiosity plays a big role in the film. Her parents, one Jewish and the other Christian, played by Benny Safdie and Rachel McAdams, respectively raised her secular, so she seeks different religious experiences. She goes to the temple with her grandmother, played by Kathy Bates, and to Christian services with her friends.

His search for a religious identity represents a greater search for personal identity. Throughout the film, Margaret talks to a God she isn’t sure she believes in. These conversations serve as Margaret’s inner monologue, and eventually, it’s clear that she’s only talking to God because as an only child in a new town, she just wants someone to listen to her.

McAdams as Fortson impresses in her role as Barbara, Margaret’s mother. She portrays a loving mother struggling with her own issues. In one scene, Margaret inquires about her maternal grandparents. Barbara, after some resistance, relents and explains why her parents never met Margaret, they grew apart from Barbara after she married a Jewish man. McAdams effortlessly sheds a few tears during this scene, and in that moment Margaret realizes that her mother is a human being with her own issues and pressures. Subtle emotional moments like these give the film a lot of heart.

Even minor characters deal with their own on-screen struggles. Margaret’s grandmother feels abandoned after her family moves to New Jersey. Margarets’ teacher, played by Echo Kellum, deals with nerves and anxiety during her first year of teaching. Laura, played by Isol Young who is taller and looks older than everyone else in sixth grade, deals with her own insecurities about her appearance and her body. The film’s ability to flesh out so many characters elevates it from a basic pre-teen movie to a layered image of suburban American college.

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. is by no means revolutionary, but it manages to do exactly what it wants. He portrays with frankness and empathy puberty, youth and the pains that accompany growth. It is a film that can be useful and comforting for young girls facing similar things.

Margaret doesn’t come to full conclusions with her research on religion, but that’s life. Often there are no clear answers to people’s questions. What matters is that she knew how to use her curiosity to independently find her place in the chaos of adolescence.

Anchored by standout performances from Fortson and McAdams, the film charms, imparts wisdom and tugs at the heart.