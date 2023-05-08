Entertainment
Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. is an empathetic and charming representation of pre-adolescence – The Cavalier Daily
After tackling high school angst in 2016 film The Edge of Seventeen, director Kelly Fremon Craig is back with her new film Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret. this time addressing the awkwardness of being a pre-teen.
Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. based on a Judy Blume novel of the same title follows 11-year-old Margaret, played by Abby Ryder Fortson, who is an only child in her early teens in 1970. Her family moves from New York to suburban New York . Jersey. Naturally, she’s not too thrilled about living in the Garden State.
The film is admirably open and direct about the struggles of youth and growing up. Margaret struggles with her body image. She’s not sure she’ll get her first period later than her classmates. She does not know why her maternal grandparents are absent from her life. The film tackles youthful topics like body development and menstruation openly, they aren’t taboo, and Fremon Craig avoids feeling intrusive or disrespectful.
Fortson, who audiences might recognize as Cassie Lang from the first two Ant-Man films, is excellent in her first leading role. She carries the insecurities of a middle schooler on her face and through her delivery line. It’s not often a child-led performance that possesses the poise and command that Forston has when she’s on screen.
Margaret’s religious curiosity plays a big role in the film. Her parents, one Jewish and the other Christian, played by Benny Safdie and Rachel McAdams, respectively raised her secular, so she seeks different religious experiences. She goes to the temple with her grandmother, played by Kathy Bates, and to Christian services with her friends.
His search for a religious identity represents a greater search for personal identity. Throughout the film, Margaret talks to a God she isn’t sure she believes in. These conversations serve as Margaret’s inner monologue, and eventually, it’s clear that she’s only talking to God because as an only child in a new town, she just wants someone to listen to her.
McAdams as Fortson impresses in her role as Barbara, Margaret’s mother. She portrays a loving mother struggling with her own issues. In one scene, Margaret inquires about her maternal grandparents. Barbara, after some resistance, relents and explains why her parents never met Margaret, they grew apart from Barbara after she married a Jewish man. McAdams effortlessly sheds a few tears during this scene, and in that moment Margaret realizes that her mother is a human being with her own issues and pressures. Subtle emotional moments like these give the film a lot of heart.
Even minor characters deal with their own on-screen struggles. Margaret’s grandmother feels abandoned after her family moves to New Jersey. Margarets’ teacher, played by Echo Kellum, deals with nerves and anxiety during her first year of teaching. Laura, played by Isol Young who is taller and looks older than everyone else in sixth grade, deals with her own insecurities about her appearance and her body. The film’s ability to flesh out so many characters elevates it from a basic pre-teen movie to a layered image of suburban American college.
Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. is by no means revolutionary, but it manages to do exactly what it wants. He portrays with frankness and empathy puberty, youth and the pains that accompany growth. It is a film that can be useful and comforting for young girls facing similar things.
Margaret doesn’t come to full conclusions with her research on religion, but that’s life. Often there are no clear answers to people’s questions. What matters is that she knew how to use her curiosity to independently find her place in the chaos of adolescence.
Anchored by standout performances from Fortson and McAdams, the film charms, imparts wisdom and tugs at the heart.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cavalierdaily.com/article/2023/05/are-you-there-god-its-me-margaret-is-an-empathetic-and-charming-depiction-of-pre-teen-girlhood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. is an empathetic and charming representation of pre-adolescence – The Cavalier Daily
- Schedule Out: Northern Michigan University Begins NCAA Hockey Tournament Search in Mid-October | News, sports, jobs
- Oh la la UC Santa Barbara Fashion Club
- US futures gain momentum ahead of earnings
- News: Study Abroad at Beijing International Montessori School
- Turkish opposition denounces the fairness of the vote under Erdogan
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood surprises fans with brief but stunning reunion at Eurovision opening concert in Liverpool
- The real reason we made Jeffrey Hinton an AI Dwemer
- First flight for Compass Call Gulfstream Mission
- Imran Khan’s remarks condemned by ISPR
- Xi Jinping to lead China-Central Asia summit
- Chris Christie prepares a direct and frontal challenge to Donald Trump