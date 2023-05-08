Off the menu: give mum a day without cooking

There is no shortage of alternatives this year to give mom a day without cooking; most Pioneer Valley restaurants and venues offer sometimes unique ways to pamper her on her special day. The following are some of the more notable restore options.

Those who wish to celebrate Mother’s Day with a taste of South Asian exoticism can do so, thanks to Mother’s Day Brunch at the Bombay Royale restaurant in Northampton.

Served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the brunch buffet will include appetizers, salads, tandoori skewers, regional Indian specialties, seafood selections and a special dessert.

The restaurant will also serve its à la carte evening menu from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For reservations, call 413-341-3537.

Westfield’s Tekoa Country Club will serve its annual Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14 starting at 11 a.m.

The buffet-style meal will include breakfast favorites like French toast, eggs, and a build-your-own omelet station. For those who prefer lunch, a chicken cordon bleu, cod piccata and roasted vegetable lasagna will be part of the buffet, along with a prime rib carving station.

Reservations are available for an 11 a.m. seat; they can be made by calling 413-568-1626, ext. 2.

Chef-owner Michael Anderson of Tuckers restaurant in Southwick has put together a special menu for Mother’s Day.

The restaurant will serve from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14, and among what is on offer, grilled duck breast with a clementine salsa, top sirloin of lamb roasted with mint pesto, chicken stuffed with ham, apricots and sharp cheddar, and baked cod topped with lemon-tarragon panko breadcrumbs.

Among the brunch-style menu choices are a brunch pie and a broccoli and cheddar omelet.

Mother’s Day reservations at Tuckers Restaurant can be made by calling 413-569-0120.

The East Mountain Country Club in Westfield will also be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch.

A breakfast buffet featuring eggs, waffles, breakfast meats and more will be available, as will a beef and poultry carving station. Seafood and pasta dishes will also be served, along with an assortment of desserts.

The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is priced at $35 per person, all inclusive. Reservations, which are mandatory, can be made on line or by calling 413-374-3434.

Villa Napoletana in East Longmeadow will serve an elaborate Mother’s Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14.

The Grand Buffet will feature hand-carved honey-glazed prime rib and ham, made-to-order waffles and other hot breakfast classics.

A number of lunch-style options will be available, and dessert will also be included.

Villa Napoletana will switch to its dinner menu after 4 p.m. that day.

Reservations for brunch or dinner can be made by calling 413-732-9300.

Offering vistas of the Connecticut River and the Mount Holyoke Range beyond, The Boathouse in South Hadley will serve Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant’s regular menu will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling 413-536-2342.

Krafted Kitchen in East Windsor, Conn., is offering a take-out brunch box for Mother’s Day.

Created to serve four people, the menu includes strawberry-stuffed French toast, vegetable and cheese quiche, twice-baked potato casserole, pan-fried eggplant rollatini and cold pasta primavera.

A fruit and berry platter, citrus salad, and raspberry chocolate chip cake are also part of the take-out feast.

Advance orders are required and can be placed on line.

Krafted Kitchen answers at 860-506-1452.

**********

Accompaniments

The Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant in Springfield is capitalizing on one of its most popular holiday traditions by bringing back the Fort Street Carolers this month.

The Carolers will be on site Friday and Saturday nights until May 20 as part of the restaurants’ Maifest observance. They will perform selections from The Sound of Music, the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway classic. As is the case during the holiday season, reservations are essential for the evenings when the Carolers are present.

Of course, Maifest at the Student Prince is also Maibock beer, woodruff-flavoured May wine and spring specialties.

For more information or to reserve a table, call the restaurant at 413-734-7474.

**********

On Thursday May 18, the Brass Rail Meeting House in Southwick will present a charcuterie class.

The presentation will focus on how to put together an appealing presentation of meats, cheeses, crackers and more.

Class attendance, which costs $40 plus tax and tip, includes a glass of wine; a cash bar will also be available.

Reservations can be made on line.

**********

On May 21, the Brass Rail will also launch a series of Funday Sunday vendor fairs throughout the summer. These events will take place every Sunday until August 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, there will be no Funday event on May 27.

Local vendors will be showcased and each Funday will host several food trucks. Live music will also be part of the fun. The Brass Rail is always recruiting food truck operators who would like to participate in this Funday series.

Contact the Brass Rail Meeting House at 413-569-9585 for details on either event.

**********

On Wednesday, May 17, from 3-8 p.m., Iron Duke Brewing Company in Ludlow will host Mackens Sliders as part of the Iron Dukes Food Truck Wednesday series.

Mackens Sliders is a Southwick-based food truck that specializes in four-bite burgers. Some of the options in their line of sliders include a Cowboy BBQ, Garlic Bomb, and a lightly spiced Jamaican Jerk Chicken topped with pineapple and coleslaw.

A Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger is a truckload specialty and, for a vegetarian option, Mackens also makes a Caprese Slider that layers mozzarella, tomato slices and basil pesto.

Iron Duke Brewing Company answers at 413-624-6258.

**********

The Wilbraham Country Club Public Dining Hall, now operating as 3 Guys at the Grille, will host the band General Gist on Friday, May 12 from 7 p.m. General Gist, specializing in high-energy rock, will be performing until 10 p.m.

All are welcome and dinner reservations, which begin at 5 p.m., can be made by calling 413-596-8887.

**********

Scheduled for May 13 and 14, the Enfield Food Truck Festival is being held in Enfield Square, with more than 20 food trucks registered to be there. Entrance to the festival is free.

As well as an array of exciting culinary options, the festival will feature 50 local artisans and vendors as well as games and rides for young and old.

The opening hours of the festival on May 13 are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14.

Connecticut Food Truck Festivals is the organizer of this event. Their email address is [email protected]

**********

On Thursday May 11, Champneys Restaurant at the Deerfield Inn in Deerfield kicks off its summer concert series on the patio.

Scheduled for Thursday nights during the summer months, the concerts are rain or shine events that showcase local talent. Performances run from 6 to 9 p.m. and Champneys offers a full dinner menu.

Reservations, which are recommended, can be made by calling 413-774-5587.

**********

Last week Wendys, Americas number two burger chain, in their own words, upped the ante by introducing two new menu items.

The Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich builds on the Spicy Chicken Sandwich chains by adding Ghost Pepper Infused American Cheese, Ghost Pepper Seasoned Crispy Onions and Creamy Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce to the construction of the sandwich.

The menu’s other newbie, Ghost Pepper Fries, gets a similar flavor boost in the form of a spicy sauce coating for the fries.

Ghost peppers, originally grown in India, are one of the hottest peppers in the world, rated at 170 times hotter than Tabasco sauce. In addition to flavoring super hot condiments, ghost pepper extract is also used in the formulation of pepper spray.

Hugh Robert is a faculty member of the Hospitality and Culinary Arts program at Holyoke Community Colleges and has nearly 50 years of restaurant and education experience. Robert can be reached online at [email protected].