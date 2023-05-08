Entertainment
Best On-Screen Bridal Lehenga Looks From Bollywood Movies
There’s simply no denying that Bollywood movies and weddings go hand in hand. People have long looked at on-screen looks to get their dose of fashion inspiration and it’s no different with bridal looks. If you’re looking for a bridal lehenga like the ones seen on movie stars, there are plenty of clues to be found in on-screen lehenga looks, ranging from Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga to never say goodbyea masterpiece by Manish Malhotra, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchans wedding lehenga, designed by Neeta Lulla, which lit up the screen in Jodhaa Akbar.
So, here we take a look at some of the best on-screen lehenga looks for brides who want to delve deep into looks from Bollywood movies and wondering how to choose a bridal lehenga.
Contents
What are the top bridal lehenga trends of 2023?
Before we go any further, let’s take a look at some of the bridal lehenga trends that are likely to be all over your Instagram feeds this year.
Lightweight lehenga options
Many new-age brides want to keep their wedding day ensemble hassle-free, and that has given way to an increase in lightweight lehengas that come without the cans and bulky layers without compromising style.
Classic colors
There’s a reason classics never go out of fashion and celebrity weddings in the past think Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paduoknes’ wedding looks have long been established. From deep reds and maroons to gold, bridal lehengas in classic color tones will always be in style.
Pastels and bright tones
Pastels have long been a go-to color option for brides (remember Anushka Sharmas Revolutionary wedding look?) and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. And not just pastels, one of the top bridal lehenga trends for 2023 are bright, eye-catching colors, ranging from neon green to fuchsia pink and everything bright in between.
Experimental blouse designs
If recent celebrity releases and latest looks are to be considered, it becomes abundantly clear that girls are all set to experiment with their blouse designs to elevate their traditional outfits, and the same goes for lehengas from bride. So if you are a bride-to-be and wondering if you can pair a corset with your bridal lehenga, know that it is totally possible in 2023.
Sails and coatings
Whether it is an extra dupatta functioning as a drape or veil or an OTT train, the bridal trend is one you would want to include in your look if you are vying for a maximalist look on the wedding day.
Want to know more about the top wedding lehenga trends for 2023, as well as things to know before buying one? Click here to browse the details.
The Most Memorable On-Screen Lehengas Inspired by Bollywood Movies
Let’s take a look at some of the most stunning bridal lehengas on screen that are setting trends for brides, ranging from Rani Mukerjis’ bridal lehenga look to never say goodbye to Aishawarya Rai Bachchans royal wedding look from Jodha Akbar.
1. Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga look in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
We’re sure nothing can beat Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga look from never say goodbye. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this red, gold and green lehenga is elaborate yet still a classic for brides who want the best of traditional and modern.
2. Preity Zintas pre-wedding lehenga look from Dil Se
Yes, she did it first! Preity Zinta’s first filmDil Se, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koiralas saw her in a pristine ivory lehenga with gold trim in a scene that depicted a pre-wedding function. For brides-to-be who want to keep it striking yet gorgeous and distinct, this is a look worth considering.
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bridal lehenga look in Jodhaa Akbar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a royal in this Ashutosh Gowarikar film. In her role opposite Hrithik Roshan, she was seen wearing a number of decadent lehengas designed by Neeta Lulla, but the one that stole the show was her on-screen bridal lehenga look, a red lehenga with intricate embellishments. , a translucent dupatta and a royal look. complemented by ornate jewelry.
4. Deepika Padukones looks at lehenga in Bajirao Mastani
Although it’s not her bridal look Bajirao Mastani, this white, gold and silver lehenga look from the movie is a great on-screen look to draw inspiration from. The almost long-sleeved choli and relatively understated dupatta were paired beautifully with Deepikas put together lehenga in moviea’s hit look for these pre-wedding ceremonies.
5. Anushka Sharma’s bridal lehenga look in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Does one of the most talked about on-screen lehenga looks even need an introduction? Anushka Sharmas bridal look from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been emulated by many brides since the movie was released, and this Manish Malhotra look, which featured a red lehenga paired with ornate gold partings, continues to be a trendsetter.
6. Bridal lehenga look from Nargis Fakhris in Rockstar
To Imtiaz Alis rock starNargis was seen as a traditional Kashmiri bride, which meant her wedding look was designed with the sensibilities of the venue in mind. Her bridal look consisted of a pale orange and maroon lehenga, an understated color combination that worked beautifully.
7. Kareena Kapoor Khans vintage bridal lehenga look in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her bridal look in Veere Di Marriage, and brides-to-be have been inspired by the on-screen appearance ever since. The look, consisting of a pale yellow lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse, was pulled from the designer duo’s archives and was conceived nearly 25 years prior.
Where can you buy the best bridal lehenga?
Where you browse mostly depends on things like preferences and budget, but today there are a number of online boutiques and flagship outlets that cater to all types of brides. From online platforms like Ogaan, Ensemble, Kalki Fashion and several others to top designer brands, you can find your dream bridal lehenga just about anywhere. Keeping the different budget options in mind, we list some of our top recommendations for bridal lehengas. Scroll forward:
1. Karagiri Lavender Purple Lehenga Choli
For brides-to-be looking for a distinct look for their wedding day, this pale lavender lehenga with sequins and embellishments is bound to work. And it’s easy on the pocket too!
MRP: Rs 62,724
Selling Price: Rs 18,817
Buy here
2. Red Bandhani Weave Banarasi Embroidered Silk Lehenga by Kalki Fashion
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the color red is here to stay in bridal lehenga trends, so if you were looking for a traditional outfit, this is it!
MRP: Rs 26,940
Buy here
3. Mixed Sand Print Godet Skirt with Crop Top and Dupatta by Drishti & Zahabia, Ogaan
Looking for a lightweight lehenga with an edge? This beige lehenga with prints to spare is ideal for your pre-wedding festivities like haldi or mehendi.
MRP and selling price: Rs 32,480
Buy here
Main credit and social image: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, UTV Motion Pictures, Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Film Company
Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.idiva.com/weddings/inspiration/best-onscreen-bridal-lehenga-looks-from-bollywood-movies-like-rani-mukerji-in-kabhi-alvida-naa-kehna/18056685
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese foreign minister meets US envoy, urges Washington to reflect
- Best On-Screen Bridal Lehenga Looks From Bollywood Movies
- Fresh Dairy injects 240 million sh into high school games
- Princess Kate doubles down on her bold new style direction at coronation concert
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize
- CRW Collaborates with Project Arc to Drive Innovation > US Air Force Expeditionary Center > Article Display
- Officials believe Iran smuggled weapons into Syria using earthquake aid convoys
- Closing arguments in Trump-E. Jean Carroll rape trial
- Congress advocates ‘separation’ of Karnataka from India: PM Modi
- UK Mortgage Lending Offers 100% Loan For First Time Since 2008 Crisis | mortgage
- Off the menu: give mum a day without cooking
- Pixel tablet leak gives us a glimpse beyond Google I/O