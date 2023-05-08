Best On-Screen Bridal Lehenga Looks From Bollywood Movies

There’s simply no denying that Bollywood movies and weddings go hand in hand. People have long looked at on-screen looks to get their dose of fashion inspiration and it’s no different with bridal looks. If you’re looking for a bridal lehenga like the ones seen on movie stars, there are plenty of clues to be found in on-screen lehenga looks, ranging from Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga to never say goodbyea masterpiece by Manish Malhotra, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchans wedding lehenga, designed by Neeta Lulla, which lit up the screen in Jodhaa Akbar.

So, here we take a look at some of the best on-screen lehenga looks for brides who want to delve deep into looks from Bollywood movies and wondering how to choose a bridal lehenga.

What are the top bridal lehenga trends of 2023?



Viral Bhayani

Before we go any further, let’s take a look at some of the bridal lehenga trends that are likely to be all over your Instagram feeds this year.

Lightweight lehenga options



Many new-age brides want to keep their wedding day ensemble hassle-free, and that has given way to an increase in lightweight lehengas that come without the cans and bulky layers without compromising style.

Classic colors



There’s a reason classics never go out of fashion and celebrity weddings in the past think Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paduoknes’ wedding looks have long been established. From deep reds and maroons to gold, bridal lehengas in classic color tones will always be in style.

Pastels and bright tones



Pastels have long been a go-to color option for brides (remember Anushka Sharmas Revolutionary wedding look?) and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. And not just pastels, one of the top bridal lehenga trends for 2023 are bright, eye-catching colors, ranging from neon green to fuchsia pink and everything bright in between.

Viral Bhayani

Experimental blouse designs



If recent celebrity releases and latest looks are to be considered, it becomes abundantly clear that girls are all set to experiment with their blouse designs to elevate their traditional outfits, and the same goes for lehengas from bride. So if you are a bride-to-be and wondering if you can pair a corset with your bridal lehenga, know that it is totally possible in 2023.

Sails and coatings



Whether it is an extra dupatta functioning as a drape or veil or an OTT train, the bridal trend is one you would want to include in your look if you are vying for a maximalist look on the wedding day.

Want to know more about the top wedding lehenga trends for 2023, as well as things to know before buying one? Click here to browse the details.

The Most Memorable On-Screen Lehengas Inspired by Bollywood Movies



Let’s take a look at some of the most stunning bridal lehengas on screen that are setting trends for brides, ranging from Rani Mukerjis’ bridal lehenga look to never say goodbye to Aishawarya Rai Bachchans royal wedding look from Jodha Akbar.

1. Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga look in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna



Dharma Productions

We’re sure nothing can beat Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga look from never say goodbye. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this red, gold and green lehenga is elaborate yet still a classic for brides who want the best of traditional and modern.

2. Preity Zintas pre-wedding lehenga look from Dil Se

India Talkies, Madras Talkies

Yes, she did it first! Preity Zinta’s first filmDil Se, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koiralas saw her in a pristine ivory lehenga with gold trim in a scene that depicted a pre-wedding function. For brides-to-be who want to keep it striking yet gorgeous and distinct, this is a look worth considering.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bridal lehenga look in Jodhaa Akbar



Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, UTV Motion Pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a royal in this Ashutosh Gowarikar film. In her role opposite Hrithik Roshan, she was seen wearing a number of decadent lehengas designed by Neeta Lulla, but the one that stole the show was her on-screen bridal lehenga look, a red lehenga with intricate embellishments. , a translucent dupatta and a royal look. complemented by ornate jewelry.

4. Deepika Padukones looks at lehenga in Bajirao Mastani



Bhansali Productions, Eros in the world

Although it’s not her bridal look Bajirao Mastani, this white, gold and silver lehenga look from the movie is a great on-screen look to draw inspiration from. The almost long-sleeved choli and relatively understated dupatta were paired beautifully with Deepikas put together lehenga in moviea’s hit look for these pre-wedding ceremonies.

5. Anushka Sharma’s bridal lehenga look in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Dharma Productions

Does one of the most talked about on-screen lehenga looks even need an introduction? Anushka Sharmas bridal look from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been emulated by many brides since the movie was released, and this Manish Malhotra look, which featured a red lehenga paired with ornate gold partings, continues to be a trendsetter.

6. Bridal lehenga look from Nargis Fakhris in Rockstar



Eros in the world

To Imtiaz Alis rock starNargis was seen as a traditional Kashmiri bride, which meant her wedding look was designed with the sensibilities of the venue in mind. Her bridal look consisted of a pale orange and maroon lehenga, an understated color combination that worked beautifully.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khans vintage bridal lehenga look in Veere Di Wedding



Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Film Company

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her bridal look in Veere Di Marriage, and brides-to-be have been inspired by the on-screen appearance ever since. The look, consisting of a pale yellow lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse, was pulled from the designer duo’s archives and was conceived nearly 25 years prior.

Where can you buy the best bridal lehenga?



Where you browse mostly depends on things like preferences and budget, but today there are a number of online boutiques and flagship outlets that cater to all types of brides. From online platforms like Ogaan, Ensemble, Kalki Fashion and several others to top designer brands, you can find your dream bridal lehenga just about anywhere. Keeping the different budget options in mind, we list some of our top recommendations for bridal lehengas. Scroll forward:

1. Karagiri Lavender Purple Lehenga Choli



Karagiri

For brides-to-be looking for a distinct look for their wedding day, this pale lavender lehenga with sequins and embellishments is bound to work. And it’s easy on the pocket too!

MRP: Rs 62,724

Selling Price: Rs 18,817

Buy here

2. Red Bandhani Weave Banarasi Embroidered Silk Lehenga by Kalki Fashion



khaki fashion

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the color red is here to stay in bridal lehenga trends, so if you were looking for a traditional outfit, this is it!

MRP: Rs 26,940

Buy here

3. Mixed Sand Print Godet Skirt with Crop Top and Dupatta by Drishti & Zahabia, Ogaan



Discover

Looking for a lightweight lehenga with an edge? This beige lehenga with prints to spare is ideal for your pre-wedding festivities like haldi or mehendi.

MRP and selling price: Rs 32,480

Buy here

Main credit and social image: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, UTV Motion Pictures, Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Film Company



