Report: 2 die at the confluence of race, misinformation and weapons | Entertainment

The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy, by Joe Sexton (Scribner)
At the intersection of racial tension, economic disparity, social media misinformation and firearms, two sons of Omaha died in an American tragedy in 2020. The lives of James Scurlock and Jake Gardners collided as part of a nationwide teardown following the death of black man George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck until he could not breathe.
Scurlock, a new dad, didn’t think so on May 30, the third day of upheaval after Floyd’s death. The video shows him ransacking an architecture office near Jake Gardners nightclub in the city’s Old Market area.
Gardener was a White Navy veteran from Iraq and had returned to his hometown and opened the bar, which suffered heavy losses when COVID-19 broke out. Now the streets of Omaha and other American cities were convulsing with Black Lives Matter protests.
In this arena, Gardner appeared with a gun to protect his bar from further damage. But the realization that Gardner was armed further inflamed the crowd thronging along the street.
A woman jumped on Gardners back, then on Scurlock. Gardner fired over his shoulder after Scurlock wrapped Gardner in a chokehold.
In deciding not to press charges against Gardner, Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine showed video of the scene and explained how he concluded Gardner acted in self-defense.
But for many in Omahas’ black community, Kleine’s detailed explanation didn’t matter.
As Ja Keen Fox, a black activist from Omaha, noted, black people were fighting what they saw as white supremacy and racism.
And, as Joe Sexton writes in The Lost Sons of Omaha, false narratives were emerging and gaining momentum with extraordinary speed that Gardner was a Nazi sympathizer, a psychopath, homophobic, and had planned Scurlock’s murder.
In Growing Social Media Heat, County Appointed Special Prosecutor; months later, a grand jury indicted Gardner for manslaughter.
Gardner told his family and friends that he would end up ruining his family by defending himself and that he would not survive prison.
Sexton has crafted a meticulously researched and fast-paced narrative that deftly weaves together the influences of racial injustice, economic disparity, incendiary social media, and guns.
It is hard, however, to read Lost Sons and not feel an overwhelming sadness not only for the loss of Scurlock and Gardner, but for an America that seems to have lost its moorings, failing to embrace the multi-ethnic society that we are, succumbing to fiction presented as truth and viewing guns as our ultimate settlement.
If it hadn’t been for the false claims swirling on social media and if Gardner hadn’t slipped a gun into his belt that fateful night, both men would likely be alive today, bruised and in anger, but maybe able to discuss why black people see our justice system so differently from white people.