Sam Heughan of Love Again is ready to work in Bollywood with Priyanka Chopra | Hollywood

In the romantic comedy Love Again, Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Sam Heughan. Their characters form a special bond after they start chatting with each other on the phone. Recently, Sam revealed that he wouldn’t mind working with Priyanka again and was even willing to work with her on a Hindi film. He added that he should first improve his singing and dancing skills. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on the red carpet) Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan at the premiere of Love Again in New York on May 3, 2023, AP/PTI(AP)

Directed by James C. Strouse, the film did not chart in the United States during its opening weekend. The romantic comedy was declared a box office disaster, earning an estimated $2.4 million. However, the film’s budget is only $9 million, so hopefully the loss won’t be too big. The film also stars Celine Dion as herself, Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie and Priyanka’s husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas in a cameo.

When asked which other Indian artists he would like to work with, Sam told Pinkvilla, “Obviously I have to learn to sing and dance.” Priyanka, who was also next to him during the interview, then came to his defense and shared, “You don’t have to learn to sing. We have playback singers for that. A bit of dancing might be allowed. A lot of our actors can’t dance, but as long as we have some rhythm. It’s fine.

He added, “I wouldn’t say I have rhythm, but I’m willing to try, so yeah. Obviously, I’d love to work with PC again. That’s next, we’re going to make a Hindi movie together. “

The Hollywood film had its New York premiere on Wednesday with the film’s stars and Nick Jonas in attendance. Rajkummar Rao was also in New York to attend the screening of Priyanka’s film. They had both worked together in The White Tiger in 2021. Love Again will be released in Indian theaters on May 12.