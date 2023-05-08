Who is CCUnit? YouTuber Slams Actor Who Played Chucky For Dating A Minor

Iconic Chucky actor Edward Gale, Ed Gale for short, has been charged with pedophilia and sexual solicitation of a minor by the YouTuber CC Unit or Creep Catching Unit. The channel’s organizers set up an undercover operation where they caught the veteran actor and stuntman in the act, with Gale confessing to the crimes on camera.

Fans of the cult classic slasher movie franchise Child’s play 80s might remember Edward Gale, who played the title character Charles Ray Lee or Chucky in the franchise’s first, second, and fourth installments in 1988, 1990, and 1998 respectively. CC Unit posted this video exposing the actor’s pedophile actions on Twitter earlier this month with the hashtag #arrestedgalenow.



Who is the DC unit? The Californian group dedicated to protecting children online

Creep Catching Unit is a California-based organization run by individuals who have chosen to remain anonymous. The founder and the person who can be seen in most of their videos goes by the nickname Ghost, and he was the one who could be seen confronting Ed Gale and his cameraman with chat logs proving the pedophilia allegations.

According to their YouTube About page, the organization’s main goal is to help protect children from online predators by raising awareness of and “catching” criminals who prey on minors. As evidenced by recent allegations they made against actor Chucky, members of the group pose as children online to trick pedophiles into contacting them.

The CC Unit then turns over all the evidence to the proper authorities and also physically tries to confront the criminals, just like they did with Ed Gale. Who, according to the video posted on Twitter, expected a 14-year-old minor to show up at the door when the YouTube group entered the house with a cameraman.

In an interview with Fox 11, Ghost, the founder, revealed how a CC Unit “decoy” posing as a minor was solicited for sex by the Hollywood actor:

“Since the lure, he wanted sex and he wanted to be a dad.”

In the video, questions from the Creep Catching Unit also lead Ed Gale to confess to engaging in child molestation with minors a total of ten times.

As expected, netizens were horrified, with many calling on authorities to arrest Edward Gale while praising the CC Unit for its undercover operation. Here are some of the general reactions to their tweets:

