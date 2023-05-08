Bollywood roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

– Advertisement –

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted having dinner in Mumbai

Mumbai– The couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumored to be going out for a dinner date. However, the two kept their lips sealed when asked about the marriage.

A video was shared by famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP frontman looks casual in a gray shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked “shadi kab hai”, the two remained silent and drove off together in a car.

From getting picked up at the airport to eating out together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together on several occasions. However, the two have never refused or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Vidya Balan’s Starring Murder Mystery “Neeyat” To Be Released On July 7

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s upcoming murder mystery, ‘Neeyat’, directed by Anu Menon, is set to be released on July 7.

The film was produced by Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, directed by Vikram Malhotra. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include several episodes of the internationally acclaimed series “Killing Eve.” “Neeyat” was written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

“Neeyat” tells the gripping story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all the suspects are hiding a secret or two. .

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theaters following her successful move to digital with three blockbuster films that premiered on Prime Video.

The producers have released a teaser poster of the film which gives audiences their first glimpse into the world of Neeyat. The film will be released worldwide on July 7.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be congratulated by his alma-mater Panjab University

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is honored to have his alma mater, Punjab University commend him for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

The actor will travel to Chandigarh to receive the award on May 20 and will also interact with students from the prestigious institute.

The list of alumni of Punjab University consists of people who have made India proud globally like Ayushmann. Other notable alumni include former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, CEO of Bharti Companies Sunil Bharti Mittal, journalist Shekhar Gupta and former Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi .

Ayushmann said, “There have been validations in the past from TIME magazine, Forbes and also the prestigious National Award, but it’s more special when your alma mater recognizes your accomplishments!”

He added: “During my studies at the University of Punjab, I was amazed to learn that so many old people have become national icons and have brought pride to the state and the country. It was a great honor for me to have studied in this prestigious institution, supervised by brilliant professors.

“I was guided, shaped and empowered to face the world in my own way by this institution which laid the foundation for who I am today. I had secretly wished then to try to emulate the feat of my elders and make my alma mater proud one day.

Ayushmann says he is aware that his country wants him to pursue rupture, originality and world-class quality.

“I realize the responsibility I have to strive for originality in our films and this award will only further ground me to not stray from that larger goal of always creating something de-cluttering. J ‘m looking forward to the convocation ceremony. I know it will be a moment I will cherish as it will bring back memories of my college days,” the actor said.

Ayushmann will next be seen in “Dream Girl 2,” the sequel to her blockbuster “Dream Girl,” which is slated for release August 25.

Priyanka wavered over ‘botched kiss scene’ with random person on ‘Love Again’ set

Angels- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has refused to do a ‘botched kiss scene’ with a random person on the set of ‘Love Again’.

The actress plays a woman struggling to come to terms with the death of her fiancé and find love again with a journalist played by Sam Heughan, but she felt uneasy when the script called for her to kiss another character as he was filmed while social distancing was encouraged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up hiring her real-life husband Nick Jonas to film the cameo role, aceshowbiz.com reports.

“We totally (hit if off). He’s such a fun, funny guy, and he’s kind. For someone who’s a fan of Sam, they’d be really happy to know that he’s not just playing a good guy in this movie, he’s a really, really good guy, a complete, super thoughtful gentleman as a co-actor. too,” Priyanka — who also stars alongside superstar Celine Dion in the film — told Parade magazine.

“It was a tough time for all of us as actors in this movie, but we had all met and it was really cool. We could hang out. Sam, me, Sofia [Barclay], and the rest of the cast, we used to hang out together, have meals, because we just met. It was just great to be able to have people you could rely on and get along with.

“But the director and I were talking at dinner about ‘Oh my God, there’s a slow, sloppy kiss written in the scene.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh.’ During COVID, kissing a random person seemed very aggressive. And he said, ‘How about we ask Nick since he’s there anyway?’ ”

The ‘Citadel’ actress went on to add that her husband Nick Jonas still accompanied her to the set of ‘Love Again’ in London and ended up having the ‘funniest day’ on set with him and the rest of the team.

She said: ‘Nick had traveled to London because it was one of the first times I had traveled during COVID and he wanted to make sure he put me up. So he was right there. We asked him and he was an amazing sport about it.

“He did the scene, and it was the funniest day on set. I can’t even begin to tell you; it was just a laugh party. Everyone was just laughing. He was doing something that’s the opposite of who we are, so it was just hilarious. I’m really glad Nick came to drop me off in London.

“Love Again” is set to hit theaters on May 9.

Kirti Kulhari Cuts Her Long Braids and Gets a Brush Cut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari stunned everyone after chopping her long tresses into a bob cut. She said she didn’t do it for a role but for herself and felt empowered.

Kirti took to Instagram reels, where she shared a video montage of herself in her new look.

She captioned it: “New endings, new beginnings. I decided to do this a month ago and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a hero comes with its own set restrictions and limitations.

“Long hair or at least mid-length hair is an unspoken mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I don’t have time not to do what I want to do…and every time I’ve done something that isn’t the norm, I’ve felt empowered and nothing less.

She added, “Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. So much love for you… PS: no, it’s not for just any role. It’s for me…”

Kirthi fans were thrilled to see her adopt a new haircut and live her life her own way. (IANS)